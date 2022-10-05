Top 5 starting pitchers going into the 2022 MLB postseason

As we approach the 2022 MLB playoffs, starting pitching will be vital for any team that hopes to make a deep run. Legendary football coach Paul "Bear" Bryant was quoted as saying: "Offense sells tickets. Defense wins championships." Many coaches have since followed that same mantra.

A healthy and deep starting rotation is important, but talent is essential. With the playoffs being expanded this season, quality pitching will be that much more valuable.

There is a plethora of pitching talent in the 2022 MLB class. With 12 playoff teams now decided, we will examine five of the top starters who will be key figures for their teams.

#5 Max Scherzer, New York Mets

Choosing between Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom is tough and a case could be made for either player to be on this list. Both have shown glimpses of their old highs since returning from injury. This season, however, Scherzer has a better ERA and more wins. He will also most likely be the starter in their opening game.

The 38-year-old is reaching his final years in the league and will want to showcase his talent. Scherzer has a list of accolades and will hope to add a second World Series ring to his trophy cabinet. He is a three-time Cy Young Award winner, a three-time NL strikeout leader, and an eight-time All-Star.

#4 Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

The highest-paid player on the New York Yankees has earned a place on this list. Although Cole had a subpar year compared to his high standards, the Yankees ace is still an elite pitcher. He is a threat to any hitter. One key stat Cole has going for him is his strikouts. He leads the MLB with 248 strikeouts.

There will be a lot of pressure on the five-time All-Star. With injuries depleating the Yankees pitching staff this year, the club will rely heavily on Cole to pitch deep into games and win his matchups.

#3 Tony Gonslin, Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Dodgers right-hander is still a doubt for the playoffs. He did, however, make an appearance against the Colorado Rockies on October 3rd, and pitched two innings.

Gonslin came out firing this season and emerged as one of the key pieces in the Dodgers pitching arsenal. The Dodgers have depth and talent in the starting rotation, but no player has stood out like Gonslin. He raced his way to 16 wins and has only one loss this season. That stat is impressive considering he has not pitched from August 23rd - October 3rd.

Gonslin has a lean 2.14 ERA in 24 starts. He leads all Dodgers starters with 20 or more games in WHIP, opponents batting average, and earned runs.

#2 Kyle Wright, Atlanta Braves

Kyle Wright has been outstanding over the season. He has been vital to the Atlanta Braves' revival over the past few months. The fact that Wright is the only pitcher with 20 or more wins proves that he is in a league of his own. The next highest win total is 17 (Julio Urias, Justin Verlander).

The right-hander from Huntsville, Alabama has a 21-5 record this season. Only three pitchers in MLB have had 21 or more wins in 30 or fewer starts over the last 50 years (Clayton Kershaw, Pedro Martinez). Wright is in that elite category.

#1 Justin Verlander, Houston Astros

Like a fine wine, Justin Verlander just gets better with age. The 39-year-old continues to dominate hitters in his seventeenth season in the majors. His 1.80 ERA is by far the best in the MLB. He leads the MLB with a 0.85 WHIP. Verlander also ranks in the top two in the league in opposing batting averages (.190), and total wins (17)

The Houston Astros will look to Verlander to lead them to the franchise's second World Series. Alongside Framber Valdez, the Astros boast a one-two punch that is as good as any team in the MLB.

