Top 5 tattoos inked on Vanessa Hudgens' body that encompasses her vibrant spirit

Vanessa Hudgens has gotten a fair share of tattoos over the years. According to reports, the "High School Musical" star has over 10 inked designs on her body, with each of them having a deep meaning.

Let's take a look at some of Hudgens' tattoos and find out more about them.

Top 5 tattoos that encompass Vanessa Hudgens' spirit

A look at Vanessa Hudgens' best tattoos

#5. Snake tattoo

Hudgens got a tattoo of a boa constrictor on the inside of her left ankle on June 14, 2021. She got it at the Bang Bang Tattoo parlor in New York City.

#4. Butterfly tattoo

Hudgens has a butterfly tattoo on the left side of the back of her neck. As per reports, it was her first tattoo and she got it in 2011.

Hudgens' butterfly tattoo on her neck

#3. Om sign tattoo

Hudgens has an Om sign tattooed on her left little finger. She got it in 2011 at Bang Bang Tattoo studio with fellow actor Ashley Tisdale.

#2. Cages or Wings tattoo

In November 2020, Hudgens took to Instagram to reveal her "Cages or Wings" tattoo on her left shoulder. She got the phrase inked as part of her film role in Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Tick, Tick . . . Boom!" which was an adaptation of the 1990 play.

#1. Angel tattoo

Hudgens got an angel tattoo on her right side, just above her hip, in March 2020. She referred to it as the "divine feminine angel" when she flaunted it on Instagram.

A look at Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's relationship timeline

As per reports, Hudgens and Cole Tucker first met while on a Zoom meditation group. At the time, Tucker was plying his trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates. It was later reported that they were dating in Nov. 2020 after being spotted holding hands in public.

Hudgens and Tucker took to Instagram on Valentine's Day in 2021 to make their relationship official. They got engaged in Feb. 2023 and it appears that the MLB star and actress are planning to exchange vows soon.

