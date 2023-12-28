Top 5 weirdest MLB injuries in 2023 ft. Aaron Judge, Tony Gonsolin, and more

Baseball is a sport that not only tests a player's skills and on-field performances but also their endurance. To tackle the long season, a player must be fit and healthy. It is not uncommon for a player to get injured when playing a sport for nearly 200 days.

As Christmas is now over and the New Year is just around the corner, let's take a look at some of the weirdest MLB injuries that occurred in 2023.

Top 5 weirdest MLB injuries in 2023

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 Aaron Judge runs through a wall, literally

In June, during a game between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Aaron Judge was covering right field when he made an incredible catch while crashing into a fence at Dodger Stadium.

“I think the fence got most of it,” Judge said afterward.

“Thankfully, it was that part of the wall where it had some give. I think that saved me quite a bit. If it was a solid wall, it might be a different story.”

#2 Adam Wainwright is not a good chef

The St. Louis Cardinals' veteran pitcher, Adam Wainwright, has been playing in the Major League for 18 seasons and has been a Cy Young finalist three times. However, it is clear that he's not a chef.

In 2023, Wainwright burned his pitching hand while grabbing a hot pan of sausage for his son, resulting in a decrease in his velocity in the next game and becoming part of this year’s weirdest MLB injuries.

#3 Josh Donaldson gets injured while performing fatherly duties

Although most MLB injuries occur on the field, former New York Yankee third baseman Josh Donaldson managed to get injured at home.

Expand Tweet

It was later revealed that Donaldson sliced his thumb while assembling a toy for his daughter, which caused him to miss games.

#4 Tony Gonsolin needs to watch his steps

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Tony Gonsolin also makes it to this year’s weirdest MLB injuries list. Gonsolin tripped while walking off the field and sprained his ankle in the process. As a result, he missed the first four weeks of the season.

#5 Yusei Kikuchi proves why enough sleep is important

Toronto Blue Jay pitcher Yusei Kikuchi's injury has to be one of the weirdest MLB injuries of all time.

Expand Tweet

He left a game against the New York Yankees with a left upper trap muscle cramp, and when asked for the reason, he simply replied that it happened due to "only" getting 11 hours of sleep instead of his usual 12 to 14 hours.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.