Top 6 A-list reactions of celebrities to 2023 World Series Champions Texas Rangers ft. Matthew McConaughey

The Texas Rangers captured their first-ever World Series title last night. Their offense came alive late in the game to score five runs past the sixth inning to secure victory and a gentleman's sweep. They had never won it all before, so it was an absolutely monumental occasion.

Naturally, the sports world reacted. Athletes and commentators spoke out on what will go down as a historic run for Texas. They weren't the only ones to comment on the special victory, though.

After the Rangers ousted the Arizona Diamondbacks, who shocked the world by even making it to the World Series with 84 regular season wins, many A-List celebrities took to social media to share their thoughts.

Celebrities react to Texas Rangers' World Series win

6) Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey is a Texas boy himself, and one that loves sports. The Interstellar actor took to social media to praise the team following their win. He remarked on the fact that the Rangers went undefeated on the road and dominated the final series. Their only true test was against the Houston Astros, which went seven games and they won all four of the away contests.

5) Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was thrilled by the victory. Dallas doesn't have an MLB team, but many support the Rangers since the Rockets and Astros are in Houston. Therefore, Doncic was rooting for the Rangers to win it all and they did just that.

4) Dirk Nowitzki

In a similar sense, Dirk Nowitzki was hoping the Rangers would win. The retired NBA legend took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to congratulate the team for achieving what he did with Dallas several years ago- bringing a title to the area.

3) Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys watches the Rangers

The Dallas Cowboys don't have an MLB equivalent, so they likely cling to the Rangers like the Dallas NBA stars have. Their X post seems to suggest as much, as they were excited to announce the victory last night.

2) Dallas Mavericks

Taking the lead from their players, the Dallas Mavericks officially congratulated their counterpart, led by owner Mark Cuban. Everyone in the area is thrilled for the Rangers, who were led by Corey Seager to the promised land.

1) Creed

Creed, the prominent band with a connection to the Rangers, was understandably exuberant over the victory. They also took to social media to share their joy.