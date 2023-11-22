Top 6 instances proving Shohei Ohtani is not just a Baseball star, but a runway sensation too

Shohei Ohtani is not your average baseball player; the two-way phenom is arguably the most skilled MLB player. Ohtani is currently a free agent, and the internet is filled with speculation and rumors regarding his next pit stop in the league.

The former Angels sensation added a feather to his cap by winning his second American League Most Valuable Award this offseason.

Ohtani's popularity is not just limited to the diamond; his photoshoots and random instances in public amaze fans worldwide. The Japanese superstar helped Japan outmuscle the USA in the 2023 World Baseball Classic and holds a dominating record in the MLB as well.

The top 6 instances of Shohei Ohtani advocating his runway sensation

A recent Instagram post on the MLB Fits page showcased a few snaps of the two-time MVP winner, and the fans were quick to pass the 'most handsome baseball player' tag to him.

We have listed down the instances that prove Ohtani not only wins hearts at the diamond, but his looks also hit the bullseye when it comes to attracting fans.

#1 Ohtani in Black and Cream Tee

Ohtani wears a black and cream-colored tee and looks amazing posing with his hands behind his head.

#2 Ohtani in All Whites

The aerial shot of the baseball star in an all-white workout outfit is seen at a gym, where he displays his drip in a vest.

#3 Ohtani in an Anime Tee

The half-sleeve New Balance anime tee, clubbed with baseball gloves and a cap, looks stunning on the two-way phenom while he's out practicing.

#4 Ohtani in Blazer

The checked blazer on top of a cardigan looks amazing on the baseball star.

#5 Ohtani donning the Kabuto

Ohtani wore a Japanese samurai helmet after homering in one of the games. Kabuto was a helmet worn by the Japanese warriors in the Age of the Samurai. Ohtani's rendition of the same simply looked dope.

#6 Ohtani's cute boy looks in black shirt

The fans adore the two-way phenom's relaxed look in a photograph taken aboard a bus.

These photos are more than enough to show that if the AL MVP tried out modeling, he would have been successful there as well.

