Top 6 Vanessa Hudgens Halloween looks that stole the show

It is Halloween season, and just like everyone else, celebrities are doing their bit to embrace the spookiness. One famous personality who has been a huge fan of dressing up for Halloween is Vanessa Hudgens.

Vanessa Hudgens is currently in a relationship with Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker. The two have been linked since November of 2020 and have been out in the open as a couple for the better part of two years now. They recently got engaged in February of this year after Hudgens showed off her ring on Instagram.

One thing that the couple likes to do is enjoy festivals together. Vanessa Hudgens, herself, enjoys Halloween like no other. She has posted several pictures dressed for Halloween over the years. Here, we take a look at the best.

#6. Halloween 2022: Scary Crow outfit

Last year, Hudgens dressed up in a scary black outfit that resembled that of a crow. The dress was feathered in black and the actress had black boots and pretty eye makeup to go with it. In the post, a picture also included Cole Tucker, who was dressed up as a skeleton.

#5. Halloween 2020: Ryuk from Death Note

In the year 2020, the high school musical star dressed up as the fictional character Ryuk from Death Note. Her outfit was immediately identified by plenty of fans on her Instagram, who appreciated her dress.

#4.Halloween 2021: Dark punk rockstar

Vanessa Hudgens was dressed up as a metalhead rockstar two years back. She accompanied a black jacket and dark eye makeup with a needle choker and steel earrings.

#3. Halloween 2023 Flashback: Spooky Magician

In a throwback post on Instagram, Hudgens posted a picture a few weeks ago in which she could be seen dressed up as an evil magician. Her hair was tied in a beautiful way that accompanied a black dress and dark makeup.

#2. Halloween 2020: Frankenstein look

In her third dress-up in the year 2020, Vanessa Hudgens transformed herself into a spooky Frankenstein with stiching makeup and short curly hair. This was also posted as a throwback on her Instagram last year.

#1. Halloween 2022: Sting and Miss Argentina

In by far her most 'iconic' and popular Halloween look, Vanessa Hudgens partnered up with her boyfriend Cole Tucker.

She was Miss Argentina in a red dress, hair and makeup, whereas Tucker dressed up as the popular pro wrestling superstar Sting, also known as The Icon, who always has white makeup on his face.