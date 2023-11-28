Top 7 jaw-dropping baseball custom gloves feat. Francisco Lindor's regal collab with Gucci

In the world of baseball, gloves aren’t just protective gear, but the most personal piece of equipment. Players, from Francisco Lindor to Bryce Harper, prefer to have custom-made gloves. But why are players' gloves so personal to them?

Baseball gloves are not just accessories; they are important add-ons to the MLB player's skill and style on the field. Perfectly crafted gloves enhance a player's performance, providing the accuracy needed for stellar plays. Custom-made gloves ensure a perfect fit tailored to individual players’ preferences. They foster a connection between the player and their most essential gear on the field.

Here's a list of seven custom-made gloves owned by players making waves in this year's World Series.

#7 Joe Musgrove: Tie-Dye glove

San Diego’s pitcher Joe Musgrove has a unique tie-dyed glove, thanks to 44ProCustoms. It is a multicolored snakeskin print. Pink is the dominant color. In addition, the intricate 44 logo and his name are engraved on it.

Joe Musgrove:Tie-Dye glove/instagram

#6 Jazz Chisholm Jr.: Ice-cream glove

The reason Miami’s Prince Jazz glove appeared on this list is straightforward. Miami’s Prince Jazz took the custom glove to another level when he debuted an ice cream glove designed by ARiA Collective. Chisholm's cute glove looked like an ice cream cone adorned with strawberry topping and sprinkles. This design is one of three in the ice creamery line conceptualized by ARiA. The glove has luxury detailing, featuring Chisholm's logo— which is the silhouette of a web gem he caught during a 2020 game against the Rays.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.: Ice-cream glove/instagram

#5 MJ Melendez: Lightning storm SuperSnakeSkin print A2000 1810 outfield glove

Melendez, who is both a catcher and an outfield for the KC Royals, went to Wilson's place in Chicago in 2022 and teamed up with the glove expert to make a super cool lightning storm design for his 12.75-inch A2000 1810 outfield glove. The A2000 1785 has a blue camouflage snakeskin print on the index finger and includes tropical blue highlights to represent Miami, his hometown.

MJ Melendez: Lightning storm print glove/instagram

#4 Francisco Lindor: Rawling transparent glove

Even though this custom-made rawling glove is not considered the most unique in Francisco Lindor’s gloves collection, it deserves a place on this list because of its simple yet chic touch. The black and white placement with transparent sheet and font used in "Rawling" gives it an exquisite retro feel.

Francisco Lindor: Rawling transparent glove/instagram

#3 Francisco Lindor: Rawlings x Gucci gloves

The New York Mets' Francisco Lindor had his one-of-a-kind baseball glove made by Rawlings and designed by none other than Gucci. This custom-made glove is green, red, and tan and features the Gucci logo on the side. This special glove suited Lindor perfectly, as he is known for his keen sense of fashion.

Francisco Lindor: Rawlings x Gucci gloves/instagram

#2 Vladimir Guerrero Jr: #AllStarGame Glove

When the Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. played his first MLB All-Star Game in 2021. He did something unique that would allow him to celebrate this special moment with his dad. Vladdy Jr. came to the All-Star Game for the American League team with the most special glove. It featured collage pictures of him and his father wearing the same Expos baseball team gear from the early 2000s.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr: #AllStarGame Glove/instagram

#1 Kodai Senga: Robin blue ghost glove

Finally, in first place, we have the Japanese-born New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga’s ghost glove. It is a special robin blue color and is manufactured by a Japanese company called Zett. On the outside part of the webbing, there's a unique design of a ghost holding a fork-like trident. It also has Senga's name and number, "S3NG4," written on the side in a fancy mix of orange and black.

Kodai Senga: ghost glove/instagram

