Top 7 MLB 2023 season's iconic ceremonial first pitches

MLB game's ceremonial first pitch is always an exciting occasion, especially when famous people are present. It makes a celebrity's epic first pitch all the more memorable.

It seems obvious in theory to agree to toss the ceremonial first pitch in baseball. However, despite the fact that it offers complimentary game tickets and the opportunity to mingle with players, it's actually a rather high-risk/low-reward situation.

Here we present to you some epic ceremonial first pitches.

MLB 2023 season's iconic ceremonial first pitches

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion, a Houston local, was honored to toss the ceremonial first pitch during Houston Astros Opening Day game against the White Sox in March, and the crowd went crazy for it. Houston played their first game at Minute Maid Park after winning the 2022 World Series, therefore it was a momentous occasion.

After the World Series ceremony, the three-time Grammy winner, wearing a personalized Astros jersey, approached the mound to throw out the first pitch.

Travis Kelce

Prior to the Guardians' opening game of the season against the Seattle Mariners in April, Kansas City's standout tight end delivered a hilariously erratic ceremonial first pitch.

Kelce unbuttoned his jersey to reveal a 'Cleveland, Ohio, native' T-shirt, then he spun around and bounced his fastball halfway to the plate. The ball rolled to the backstop, and Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber leaped out of the way to avoid being hurt. As if he was going to cover home plate, Kelce dashed down the mound and gave Bieber a hug to make sure he was alright.

Victor Wembanyama

Before the New York Yankees played the Seattle Mariners in April, Victor Wembanyama, the seven-foot-plus French player, threw out a wild ceremonial first pitch.

In place of the customary interlocking "NY," he wore a pinstriped jersey that read "New York," with Joe DiMaggio's No. 5 on the back. He shot the ball into the dirt, far to the first-base side of the plate, while standing on the rubber.

Angel Reese

In July, LSU forward Angel Reese carried on her triumphant tour, this time in her own Baltimore.

Before Baltimore's game against the Dodgers, the star who led the Tigers to their first national championship in women's basketball back in March took to the baseball diamond at Oriole Park at Camden Yards to throw out the opening pitch.

Less than a week had passed since Reese was recognized at the ESPY Awards for her achievement as the "Best Breakthrough Athlete." Later, she had the opportunity to make her first pitch. After LSU defeated Iowa in the national championship game of the 2023 Final Four, she was selected the Most Outstanding Player, earning her the title.

Stephen A. Smith

Stephen A. Smith threw out the first pitch before the New York Yankees’ game against the Toronto Blue Jays in September and it did not turn out the way he had planned.

Smith was seen wearing a Derek Jeter jersey.

Sister Jean

In August, in honor of her 104th birthday, collegiate basketball legend Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt waived to the crowd and handed out the first pitch at the Chicago Cubs game. She had a huge smile on her face.

Sister Jean laughed and warmed the baseball with both hands before making two large spins with her right arm. She then threw the ball underhand to the catcher, amid the crowd's raucous acclaim at Wrigley Field.

Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa threw out the first pitch at Pittsburgh Pirates game in July and then later claimed that at the time he took the mound, he was high on mushrooms.

