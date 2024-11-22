Top 7 MLB Center Fielders Free Agents: Rankings and contract projections ft. Kike Hernandez and Harrison Bader

The offseason is well underway and even though only a few free agents have signed with new clubs, it may not be long before a flood of deals are signed. There is a chance that this flood will be held up by Juan Soto and his projected $600,000,000+ contract in a similar fashion to Shohei Ohtani last year.

Even though Soto is not a center fielder, he could be affecting that market.

As for center fielders, numerous experienced veterans could bolster contenders in 2025. From World Series champions to Gold Glove Award winners, there are a variety of center fielders who should draw plenty of interest in free agency.

Top 7 center field free agents seeking contracts this offseason

#7 - Garrett Hampson

Garrett Hampson may not have lived up to his potential at the plate. However, thanks to his defensive versatility, he should have no problem landing a new contract.

Hampson could be an interesting target for teams since he played every position last season except for catcher. But Hampson may need to settle for a one-year deal. Look for him to land a deal worth around $1,500,000.

#6 - Michael A. Taylor

The center field is one of the most important defensive positions, so much so that offensive struggles can be forgiven if the player's glove work is elite. Michael A. Taylor may not be the first name that comes to mind when fans think of lockdown defenders. However, as a former Gold Glove Award winner, he is a name to watch.

Although Taylor is coming off a down season from an offensive standpoint, in 2023, as a member of the Minnesota Twins, he set a new career-high in home runs. He could be an intriguing flier for a team looking to bolster their defense.

Taylor signed a one-year deal last season worth $4,000,000. While he may not land that again, he could secure $3,000,000 with a club.

#5 - Kevin Pillar

When thinking of the best defensive center fielders in the MLB, Kevin Pillar's name is often one of the first mentioned. Although he may be in the back half of his career, Pillar is still an exciting outfield free agent for nearly every club.

He will provide his new team with an elite glove but not demand a prominent role in the lineup. At almost 36 years old, Pillar will likely need to settle on a $1,000,000 deal.

#4 - Alex Verdugo

Even though Alex Verdugo mainly played left field for the New York Yankees in 2024, he has played in center field throughout his career. This means that if a club is looking to bring him as a center fielder, it would not be much of a learning curve.

Last season, Verdugo inked a one-year deal worth $8,700,000. He will likely look for a longer-term deal, so something along the lines of a two or three-year deal with an AAV of $7,000,000 should not be ruled out.

#3 - Tyler O'Neill

Tyler O'Neill is arguably the best player on this list. However, since he was not an everyday center fielder in 2024, he has to rank a little lower on this free-agent list. That being said, during his tenure with the St. Louis Cardinals, O'Neill sporadically played in center. The hard-hitting slugger should receive a sizable contract this offseason. Look for O'Neill to land a deal up to $80,000,000.

#2 - Kike Hernandez

Kike Hernandez is a curious player. After a rather uninspiring regular season, the veteran utilityman turned it on in the postseason, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers win the World Series.

A true Jack-of-all-trades, Hernandez could fit in with any squad, given his defensive versatility. The hopeful team will need to pry the free agent away from the Dodgers first. He signed a one-year, $4,000,000 deal last year and will probably be staring down something similar again this offseason.

#1 - Harrison Bader

This may be a polarizing choice, however, Harrison Bader is the best, true center fielder on this list. Even though his batting average leaves something to be desired, Bader still racked up 12 home runs, 51 RBIs and 17 stolen bases for the New York Mets last season.

A former Gold Glove Award winner, Bader can be a clutch performer on both sides of the plate. Look for him to land a free-agent deal with an average salary of $10,000,000 per season. The only question will be the length of his next contract.

