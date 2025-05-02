Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Carlos Correa, Lawrence Butler & more for May 2, 2025

With a packed main 12-game MLB slate on Friday, DFS users have many high-upside options to work with on DraftKings and FanDuel. From top-of-the-board elite pitchers to mid-tier value hitters, this slate lends itself to well-rounded roster construction with several good hitting environments and ace-level pitching duels.
Friday's picks attack power-hitting hitters in good locations, stable value plays under $4K and strikeout-heavy pitchers that can be used to lock down lineups. Whether constructing cash game lineups or attacking GPP upside, these plays are backed by current trends, matchup data and underlying advanced statistics heading into the matchups.
Top Pitchers
Tarik Skubal (DET) – $10,500 DK / $10,600 FD
Tarik Skubal has been a rock in the Tigers' rotation with a 2.34 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 34.2 innings. His consistency makes him a reliable option for DFS pitcher play.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD) – $10,300 DK / $10,500 FD
Yoshinobu Yamamoto leads MLB with a 1.06 ERA and has recorded 43 strikeouts in 34 innings. His prowess on the hill makes him an elite choice against the Braves.
Robbie Ray (SF) – $8,600 DK / $8,400 FD
Robbie Ray remains undefeated at 3-0 with a 3.73 ERA. His last outing, which included a seven-inning performance with eight strikeouts, showcased his upside against the Rockies.
Top Hitters
Kyle Tucker (CHC) – $6,200 DK / $4,300 FD
Kyle Tucker is having a solid season with a .278 average, eight home runs and 28 RBIs. His consistent power hitting provides a huge amount of value to the Cubs' lineup.
Seiya Suzuki (CHC) – $5,300 DK / $3,600 FD
Seiya Suzuki has been great with a .295 average, nine home runs and 28 RBIs. His recent performances, including a two-homer in the last game, indicate a high ceiling for DFS players.
Lawrence Butler (OAK) – $4,500 DK / $3,300 FD
Lawrence Butler is producing good numbers with a .244 average and five home runs. Being in the Athletics' lineup allows the opportunity for value, especially in favorable matchups.
Budget Picks
Willy Adames (SF) – $3,600 DK / $2,600 FD
Willy Adames has a .218 batting average with two home runs and 15 RBIs. While his overall numbers are limited, his capacity for clutch hitting in meaningful situations can provide surprise value.
Carlos Correa (MIN) – $3,400 DK / $1,700 FD
Carlos Correa is hitting at a batting average of .223 with one homer and nine RBIs. His slow start offers upside for a breakout game, considering his low price.
Maikel Garcia (KC) – $3,700 DK / $2,700 FD
Maikel Garcia is batting at .296 with two home runs and 11 RBIs. His solid contact and ability to reach base make him an appealing value in the Royals' lineup.