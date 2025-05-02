Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Carlos Correa, Lawrence Butler & more for May 2, 2025

With a packed main 12-game MLB slate on Friday, DFS users have many high-upside options to work with on DraftKings and FanDuel. From top-of-the-board elite pitchers to mid-tier value hitters, this slate lends itself to well-rounded roster construction with several good hitting environments and ace-level pitching duels.

Ad

Friday's picks attack power-hitting hitters in good locations, stable value plays under $4K and strikeout-heavy pitchers that can be used to lock down lineups. Whether constructing cash game lineups or attacking GPP upside, these plays are backed by current trends, matchup data and underlying advanced statistics heading into the matchups.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top Pitchers

Tarik Skubal (DET) – $10,500 DK / $10,600 FD

Tarik Skubal has been a rock in the Tigers' rotation with a 2.34 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 34.2 innings. His consistency makes him a reliable option for DFS pitcher play.

Ad

Trending

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD) – $10,300 DK / $10,500 FD

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto - Source: Imagn

Yoshinobu Yamamoto leads MLB with a 1.06 ERA and has recorded 43 strikeouts in 34 innings. His prowess on the hill makes him an elite choice against the Braves.

Ad

Robbie Ray (SF) – $8,600 DK / $8,400 FD

Robbie Ray remains undefeated at 3-0 with a 3.73 ERA. His last outing, which included a seven-inning performance with eight strikeouts, showcased his upside against the Rockies.

Top Hitters

Kyle Tucker (CHC) – $6,200 DK / $4,300 FD

Kyle Tucker is having a solid season with a .278 average, eight home runs and 28 RBIs. His consistent power hitting provides a huge amount of value to the Cubs' lineup.

Seiya Suzuki (CHC) – $5,300 DK / $3,600 FD

Ad

Seiya Suzuki has a batting average of .295 - Source: Imagn

Seiya Suzuki has been great with a .295 average, nine home runs and 28 RBIs. His recent performances, including a two-homer in the last game, indicate a high ceiling for DFS players.

Ad

Lawrence Butler (OAK) – $4,500 DK / $3,300 FD

Lawrence Butler is producing good numbers with a .244 average and five home runs. Being in the Athletics' lineup allows the opportunity for value, especially in favorable matchups.

Budget Picks

Willy Adames (SF) – $3,600 DK / $2,600 FD

Willy Adames has a .218 batting average with two home runs and 15 RBIs. While his overall numbers are limited, his capacity for clutch hitting in meaningful situations can provide surprise value.

Carlos Correa (MIN) – $3,400 DK / $1,700 FD

Ad

Minnesota Twins slugger Carlos Correa - Source: Imagn

Carlos Correa is hitting at a batting average of .223 with one homer and nine RBIs. His slow start offers upside for a breakout game, considering his low price.

Ad

Maikel Garcia (KC) – $3,700 DK / $2,700 FD

Maikel Garcia is batting at .296 with two home runs and 11 RBIs. His solid contact and ability to reach base make him an appealing value in the Royals' lineup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More