Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Carlos Correa, Ryan Mountcastle, and more for 4-game main slate on May 15, 2025

It’s a compact four-game MLB main slate on May 15, 2025, but don’t be fooled by the size; there’s plenty of value and power potential packed into tonight’s matchups.

With a mix of elite arms, red-hot bats, and sneaky under-the-radar options, this slate demands sharper roster construction and a careful eye on splits, recent form and ballpark factors. Whether you’re stacking Blue Jays bats or hunting for discounted power with Orioles right-handers, the edges tonight will come from exploiting precise matchups.

What makes tonight especially intriguing is the presence of several young breakout stars mixed with proven veterans in favorable spots. Players like James Wood and Gunnar Henderson continue to flash big-time upside, while veterans like Carlos Correa and Ryan Mountcastle find themselves in quietly advantageous matchups against hittable lefties.

Add in a few volatile bullpens in play, and you’ve got a DFS slate where one or two sharp pivots could separate you from the field. Let’s dive into the best plays and strategic angles for tonight’s contests.

Top MLB DFS Picks Today

Top Pitching Options

1. Kevin Gausman - $8,800 (DK), $9,500 (FD)

Gausman has been the perfect example of consistency this season with a 3.97 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP. Facing the Rays, who have struggled against right-handers, he is a floor-high play with strikeout potential.

2. AJ Smith-Shawver - $9,300 (DK), $10,200 (FD)

The young Braves right-hander impressed with a 2.76 ERA and 9.4 K/9. Smith-Shawver is due for another good outing against the Nationals, who rank 16th in runs scored.

3. Nick Martinez - $8,300 (DK), $8,600 (FD)

Martinez has quietly been putting together a solid season with a 4.23 ERA. Facing the White Sox, who possess a team batting average of .216 and are near the bottom, Martinez offers a low-cost pitching alternative with upside for quality innings.

Top Hitting Targets

1. Gunnar Henderson - $5,500 (DK), $3,300 (FD)

Henderson still shows his strength with 12 homers and a .275 batting average. Facing the Twins' right-hand starting pitcher Trevor Williams, Henderson has a great matchup to add to his impressive total.

2. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - $4,900 (DK), $3,100 (FD)

Guerrero Jr. resumed his form, batting .291 with four home runs. Facing the Rays' righty Zack Littell, he has a great opportunity to get on the scoreboard.

3. James Wood - $5,200 (DK), $3,600 (FD)

The young member of the Nationals has been batting .274 with 11 HRs and five SBs in the early part of this season. The left-handed bat of Wood could potentially exploit the platoon advantage against the Braves' AJ Smith-Shawver.

Budget Picks

1. Carlos Correa - $3,400 (DK), $2,800 (FD)

Correa has been heating up, with a .300 average over the past two weeks. Against the Orioles’ right-handed starter, he offers upside at a discounted price.

2. Chase Meidroth - $3,300 (DK), $2,300 (FD)

Meidroth has been a pleasant surprise, hitting .246 with three stolen bases. Meidroth provides salary relief with potential for production.

3. Ryan Mountcastle - $3,500 (DK), $2,600 (FD)

Mountcastle hasn’t flashed much power so far in 2025, batting .234 with just two home runs and 14 RBIs. However, he’s still produced 15 runs and carries a track record of strong splits against left-handed pitching. His discounted price makes him a low-risk, dart-throw DFS play with home run potential.

