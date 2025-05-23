Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Logan O'Hoppe, Cody Bellinger, and more for 12-game main slate on May 23, 2025

Some MLB slates feel like a grind, but Thursday’s 12-gamer? This one’s built for chaos in the best possible way. We’ve got frontline aces ready to carve through lineups, big bats set to send baseballs into orbit and value plays lurking quietly, waiting to wreck contests for anyone who sleeps on them. The mix of high-end firepower and sneaky underpriced hitters is exactly what makes nights like these fun for DFS.

Ad

What stands out tonight is the amount of mid-tier and budget-friendly options offering real potential. Guys like Jose Caballero and Logan O’Hoppe have been low-key stacking fantasy points lately, and they’re sitting in prime matchups again.

Whether chasing solo GPP takedown or looking for steady double-ups, this slate’s built for bold moves and sharp pivots.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top MLB DFS Picks Today

Top Pitching Options

Ad

Trending

Zack Wheeler (PHI) - $11,000 on both DraftKings and FanDuel

Wheeler’s been locked in this season, rocking a 5-1 record with a clean 2.67 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 64 innings. He goes deep into games, limits traffic on the bases and gives a reliable strikeout floor everything needed in a DFS ace.

Nick Pivetta (SD) - $10,300 on DraftKings; $9,600 on FanDuel

Pivetta isn’t getting as much attention as he should, but with a 5-2 record, 2.86 ERA and 56 strikeouts in just over 50 innings, he’s been quietly crushing it. The strikeout upside is real, and he’s in the zone lately.

Ad

Chris Sale (ATL) - $9,400 on DraftKings; $10,400 on FanDuel

Don’t let the 2-3 record fool you, Sale’s still got nasty stuff. He’s fanned 72 hitters in 54.2 innings, and his ability to miss bats gives him a high ceiling, especially in GPPs where one big start can flip the leaderboard.

Top Hitting Targets

Aaron Judge (NYY) - $7,000 on DraftKings; $5,300 on FanDuel

Judge is doing MVP things again, batting .396 with 16 bombs and 44 RBIs. The power’s insane; the on-base skills are elite, and he’s always one swing away from a 30-point night. Don’t overthink it; find room for him.

Ad

Cody Bellinger (NYY) - $5,500 on DraftKings; $4,000 on FanDuel

Belli’s found his rhythm, hitting .257 with 8 homers and 29 RBIs. The barrel rate is climbing, and he’s seeing the ball well. He’s one of those mid-range bats who can quietly win you a slate.

Kyle Schwarber (PHI) - $6,300 on DraftKings; $4,000 on FanDuel

Kyle Schwarber is leading the league with 17 bombs, adding 37 RBIs for good measure. His ability to change games with one swing makes him a valuable asset in DFS lineups.

Ad

Value Picks

Jose Caballero (TB) - $3,700 on DraftKings; $2,500 on FanDuel

Caballero’s been sneaky steady, hitting .260 with 14 RBIs, providing value at a low cost. His consistent contact and position in the Rays’ lineup offer upside at a reasonable price point.

Taylor Ward (LAA) - $3,800 on DraftKings; $3,200 on FanDuel

Ward’s popped 14 homers with 34 RBIs so far, and he’s still hanging around at a bargain. He’s a run producer with power upside and belongs in the value convo every night.

Ad

Logan O’Hoppe (LAA) - $3,900 on DraftKings; $3,100 on FanDuel

Logan O’Hoppe’s quietly become one of the better power-hitting catchers out there, slashing .275 with 14 home runs and 29 RBIs. Great value behind the plate where upside’s usually difficult to find.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More