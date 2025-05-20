Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Shea Langeliers, Isaac Paredes, and more for 11-game main slate on May 20, 2025

The Monday MLB slate offers up a loaded 11-game main set tonight, and with weather concerns light and a solid mix of ace-level arms and value bats, this is a DFS night worth circling.

Several top-tier pitchers are on the bump, including Tarik Skubal and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who are both dealing in May and lined up in favorable matchups. On the hitting side, big bats like Aaron Judge and Kyle Schwarber are in prime spots to unload, while Bryce Harper continues to be one of the more reliable multi-category contributors in DFS circles.

What makes tonight’s slate particularly intriguing is the depth of mid-range and budget plays scattered throughout. Players like Shea Langeliers and Isaac Paredes have flashed solid pop this month and find themselves in exploitable spots. Meanwhile, Chase Meidroth offers cheap exposure to a Boston lineup getting healthier and producing lately. Let’s dive into the top arms, premium hitters and value gems on DraftKings and FanDuel on this lively 11-game slate.

Top MLB DFS Picks Today

Top Pitching Options

Tarik Skubal – $11,500 (DraftKings), $11,000 (FanDuel)

Tarik Skubal has been flat-out dominant this season, rolling into tonight’s slate with a stellar 2.67 ERA and 71 strikeouts across 54 innings. His blend of elite swing-and-miss stuff and pinpoint command makes him the top pitching anchor on this board, especially against a middling Royals offense.

Jesus Luzardo – $9,300 (DraftKings), $10,600 (FanDuel)

Jesus Luzardo continues to impress with a 2.00 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 54 innings pitched. His 1.19 WHIP reflects his efficiency in managing traffic on the bases, making him a reliable option against the Rockies’ lineup.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto – $10,500 (DraftKings), $10,300 (FanDuel)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been a standout in the Dodgers’ rotation, recording a 2.12 ERA and 59 strikeouts over 51 innings. His 0.98 WHIP underscores his ability to suppress opposing offenses, positioning him as a top-tier pitching choice.

Top Hitting Targets

Aaron Judge – $6,400 (DraftKings), $4,800 (FanDuel)

Aaron Judge is delivering an MVP-caliber season, leading the league with a .401 batting average, 15 home runs and a 1.241 OPS. His consistent power and contact make him a must-have in DFS lineups.

Kyle Schwarber – $6,600 (DraftKings), $4,500 (FanDuel)

Schwarber is showcasing his power-hitting prowess with 16 home runs and a .963 OPS. His ability to change the game’s momentum with one swing makes him a valuable asset in any DFS roster.

Bryce Harper – $6,300 (DraftKings), $4,300 (FanDuel)

Harper remains a consistent offensive contributor, posting a .263 batting average with 7 home runs and 28 RBIs. His balanced approach at the plate offers both power and run-producing potential.

Value Picks

Shea Langeliers – $3,900 (DraftKings), $3,000 (FanDuel)

Langeliers provides affordable power from the catcher position, hitting .250 with 8 home runs and 24 RBIs. His potential for extra-base hits adds upside at a budget-friendly price.

Isaac Paredes – $3,700 (DraftKings), $3,200 (FanDuel)

Paredes offers consistent production with a .265 batting average, 7 home runs, and 24 RBIs. His versatility in the infield and steady bat make him a reliable value option.

Chase Meidroth – $3,000 (DraftKings), $2,600 (FanDuel)

Meidroth is emerging as a solid contributor, batting .286 with a .375 OBP. While his power numbers are modest, his ability to get on base and steal adds value, especially in cash game formats.

