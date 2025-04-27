Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Trevor Larnach, Jose Ramirez & more for April 27, 2025

The slate for the MLB today consists of seven games, with an early Baltimore-Detroit matchup among them. In today's action, powerful starting pitchers underpin most lineups, but stacking cheap hitters against vulnerable arms is also essential.

Scoring value plays (inexpensive hitters with good matchups) is essential on DraftKings (DK) and FanDuel (FD) prices, so we need to match up expensive arms with high-upside hitters without breaking the bank.

Here we break down the top pitching options and hitters of each price point, looking at recent trends, matchups, and park/conditions for each.

Top MLB DFS Picks Today

Best Pitchers

Tarik Skubal (DET) — DK $10,500 / FD $9,700

Skubal's been a top left-hander this season, entering today with a 2.83 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 28.2 innings. It's a pitcher's park at Comerica Park against Baltimore, and the Orioles strike out 23% versus left-handers. Skubal's fastball/changeup has generated elite whiff rates, and he's a high-ceiling, high-floor staple.

Max Fried (ATL) — DK $9,500 / FD $10,300

Fried keeps his runaway April going with a 4-0 mark and 1.42 ERA. His curve has been all but unhittable, and his elite ground ball rate (50%) mitigates home run risk. Blue Jays' offense has not fared well against left-handed pitching this season, so Fried is a strong tournament pivot or SP2 in cash.

Hunter Brown (HOU) — DK $9,300 / FD $10,500

Houston Astros' Hunter Brown is today's top MLB DFS pitcher - Source: Imagn

Potentially the best value play on this slate. Brown has a 1.16 ERA, 31 Ks, and a below-0.74 WHIP over his last four outings. Against a middle-of-the-pack offense in Houston, his pitch choice keeps hitters guessing and his strikeout upside makes him a great DFS value at this cost.

Top Hitters

Francisco Lindor (NYM) — DK $5,200 / FD $3,700

New York Mets' Francisco Lindor is today's top MLB DFS hitter - Source: Imagn

The Mets' shortstop is on fire, batting at .439 in his last 10 games with 4 HR and 8 RBI. Lindor is a decent hitter against lefties and righties. His DK price is not bad and on FD he's a steal at $3,700. So he's a top choice, especially on FanDuel, where his price is a bargain for what he can do.

Jose Ramirez (CLE) — DK $5,600 / FD $3,800

A classic fantasy play, Ramirez remains MLB's most reliable DFS option. He's hitting at .264 through 5 HRs and 14 RBIs to date and, as a switch-hitter, has the platoon advantage against any visiting relief staff. Top value for ceiling-per-play on FanDuel, with strong value for cash games generally.

James Wood (WSH) — DK $5,500 / FD $3,500

The Nationals' young star is showing his power potential with 8 HR and a .257 average. Nationals Park is not hitters' heaven, but Wood's great barrel rates and favorable matchup against the Mets' unpredictable middle relief give him sneaky GPP value.

Budget Picks

Trevor Larnach (MIN) — DK $3,400 / FD $2,900

Larnach offers power upside in a value price range. He's slugging .333 the past week and has a hitter-friendly matchup against the Angels. If he's hitting second or third, he's one of the slate's top cheap bats.

Nolan Jones (CLE) — DK $3,000 / FD $2,200

Jones is still a risk/reward DFS play. He's flashed some power against right-handed pitchers and is available dirt cheap. For those who want to make GPP lineups stand out, Jones provides HR upside with a minimum salary.

Rhys Hoskins (MIL) — DK $3,700 / FD $2,900

Milwaukee Brewers' Rhys Hoskins is today's top MLB DFS budget pick. - Source: Imagn

Rhys Hoskins has a .299 batting average with 3 HRs, 12 RBIs, and a .844 OPS this season, playing consistently for Milwaukee. He's delivered two multi-hit games in his past three starts and homered against Oakland on April 20. His current power and trend make him a good DFS value play on this slate.

