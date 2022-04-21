Top ten most dangerous new pitches introduced in MLB 2022

While most MLB pitchers need a full arsenal in their repoitre to subdue major league hitters, some of the greatest pitchers to ever take the mound only needed a single pitch to climb to the top of the game. Whether it was Nolan Ryan's fastball, Bert Blylevin's curveball, or Mariano Rivera's cutter, a single pitch can be truly dominant when mastered by the right pitcher. MLB.com's David Adler introduced 10 pitchers who bring some of the filthiest pitches to the big leagues in 2022 and will cause opposing fans to rip their hair out.

Here are the top ten most dangerous new pitches introduced in MLB according to David Adler

#10 Hunter Greene, Fastball

The Cincinnati Reds fireballer has one of the most electric fastballs in the game. The rookie made history last week when Greene obliterated the current MLB record held by New York Mets Jacob deGrom for most 100+ mph fastballs in a single game.

"Hunter Greene struck out Freddie Freeman with a 102 mph fastball" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

The Reds have a propensity for identifying high octane talent, as the team was the first to give world-class closer Aroldis Chapman a chance at pitching in the bigs after signing him out of Cuba.

#9 Andrew Heaney, Sweeper

The former first-round pick struggled to live up to his potential during his tenure with the Marlins and Angels. However, it appears he has unlocked a devastating sweeping slider since arriving to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Alex Fast @AlexFast8 A side by side of Andrew Heaney's 2021 Curve and 2022 Sweeper.



The Sweeper - which picked up 14 whiffs yesterday - has a different release point than the old curveball, gets 10" less drop, less "sweep" (oddly enough) and comes in 3mph faster. A side by side of Andrew Heaney's 2021 Curve and 2022 Sweeper. The Sweeper - which picked up 14 whiffs yesterday - has a different release point than the old curveball, gets 10" less drop, less "sweep" (oddly enough) and comes in 3mph faster. https://t.co/vyIXe33iXk

The tweak to the breaking ball from what was previously more of a late-breaking pitch has generated far more swings and misses and may allow Heaney to resurrect his career 10 years after being drafted.

#8 Matt Brash, Slider

The Seattle Mariners rookie has been able to flummox hitters with his slider in 2022. Using a fastball that sits in the mid 90s and breaks inside to rright-handed batters, Brash's slider is a full 10 mph slower and gives the appearance of a changeup before diving away from the bat.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Matt Brash, 96mph Fastball and 85mph Slider, Individual Pitches + Overlay Matt Brash, 96mph Fastball and 85mph Slider, Individual Pitches + Overlay https://t.co/JjYIcsJSvo

By the time the hitter realizes the pitch he's being thrown, it is too late, and he is in the midst of an embarassing whiff.

#7 Jhoan Duran, Splinker

The Minnesota Twins right-hander has crafted the perfect formula for his splinker: 50% splitter, 50% sinker, 100% unhittable. The pitch falls off the table just as it reaches the batter, missing any swing that attempts to make contact.

"Jhoan Duran, 96mph Splinker (with Tail)" - @ Rob Friedman

The deadliest part of this pitch is the velocity. At 96 mph, hitters can't help but be overwhelmed by a pitch that exhibits that level of movement and speed.

#6 Luis Severino, Cutter

In his return to the New York Yankees, the former ace seems to have added a new weapon to his arsenal: a cutter.

"Wicked 95 mph cutter" -Rob Friedman

While it may not be at the level of the legendary Yankee reliever Mariano Rivera, the cutter is good enough to keep elite hitters like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. off-kilter and produce high-leverage outs for the Bronx Bombers.

#5 Lucas Leutege, Whirly

The Yankees make the list a second time with the young reliever adding a pitch that features a ton of movement out of his hand. A sweeper that the team has called a whirly, it is as lethal an out pitch as the name is whimsical.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja



23" of horizontal break

19" of horizontal break Lucas Luetge, Filthy back-to-back Sliders.23" of horizontal break19" of horizontal break Lucas Luetge, Filthy back-to-back Sliders. 😷23" of horizontal break19" of horizontal break https://t.co/7m95QZ2vpO

Featuring nearly two feet of horizontal break, opposing hitters have to be actively looking for that pitch in order to have the slightest chance of making contact.

#4 Ethan Roberts, Slider

The young Chicago Cubs pitcher's breaking ball has been referenced as a right-handed version of Lucas Luetge's whirly pitch.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja



22 Inches of horizontal break. Ethan Roberts, Ridiculous 84mph Slider.22 Inches of horizontal break. Ethan Roberts, Ridiculous 84mph Slider. 😲22 Inches of horizontal break. https://t.co/wtU9gmjmFI

Capable of 22 inches of horizontal movement, Roberts' nasty slider allows him to establish himself with one of the best MLB sliders at Wrigley Field since Kerry Wood.

#3 Nick Martinez, Changeup

Sometimes a change of scenery can do wonders for a pitcher. For San Diego Padres starting pitcher Nick Martinez, his four years in Japan's NPB allowed him to completely retool his changeup to one that is slower, more controlled, and sharper in its execution. Opposing hitters have whiffed at a 40% rate against the pitch and have been unable to register a hit in the 2022 MLB season.

#2 Alex Cobb, Sinker

Necessity is the mother of invention. After unsuccessful MLB stints in Tampa Bay, Los Angeles, and Baltimore, right-handed starter Alex Cobb found himself in desparate need of an out pitch. Enter the sinker, a complement to Cobb's splitter that keeps hitters guessing. The San Francisco Giants starter has been able to not only generate outs with the pitch, but also produce strikeouts.

#1 Tylor Megill, Slider

Megill was an unheralded New York Mets player through his ascension to MLB. After co-aces Jacob DeGrom and Max Scherzer were declared unable to make the start on Opening Day, Megill and his much-improved slider shut down the Washington Nationals offense.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Tylor Megill, 95mph Fastball and 89mph Slider, Overlay. Tylor Megill, 95mph Fastball and 89mph Slider, Overlay. https://t.co/U8zIom22In

Megill's slider, which nearly touches 90 mph, functions like a cutter with its sharp bite but has enough speed disparity to help the picther get ahead of batters.

