Alek Manoah came to the defense of the Toronto Blue Jays. He spoke about how great it feels to play for the only Canadian MLB team.

Some feel as though the slow start the team has had in free agency is due to playing in Canada. This is a fear that exists for many Canadian sports fans. It also exists for fans of the Toronto Raptors, the lone Canadian team in the NBA.

Some players in the MLB want to play close to home, and for many of those players, home is in the United States. Toronto is one of the largest cities in North America, but is not often seen as a premier destination like Los Angeles or New York. Seeing a star player that isn't Canadian defend the city and country is meaningful to many passionate fans.

Alek Manoah took to Twitter to share his appreciation for playing for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Being the only team that represents an entire nation is a blessing. Especially an entire country that is passionate about all their sports teams. And Toronto being a very diverse and fun city to live and play in is amazing too. It's a beautiful opportunity for all of us!

Manoah was one of the top starting pitchers in the American League in 2022, which was his second year in the MLB. He has an excellent career ahead of him and could grow into being one of the top pitchers in baseball. As if he wasn't beloved enough by Toronto Blue Jays fans, this tweet has endeared him to the fan base even further.

You're all class, Alek. Canada hopes you stick around for a while because we're blessed to have you.

Canadian fans are often insecure about losing their American-born stars to American cities. There have been many examples of this in the past, ranging from Kawhi Leonard to Vince Carter. Finding a sports star who loves the country and shares that with the public never goes unappreciated.

Not to mention that the team is great and always has fun. Very easy team to root for.

Thanks so much for saying that! So glad to have you with us.

Alek Manoah is also using his platform to help draw free agents who are considering signing with the Toronto Blue Jays. Sharing his experience with the city could prove invaluable in building a team of championship contenders.

If this message from Alek Manoah helps secure more free agents, the Blue Jays will be all the better for it.

Alek Manoah is quickly becoming a Toronto Blue Jays fan favorite

As if his on-field dominance wasn't enough, comments like these are bringing even more fan support to Alek Manoah. He has the tall task of improving on his phenomenal 2022 campaign. If he is up to the task, the Blue Jays could find themselves among the top teams in the AL.

The Blue Jays are a few pieces away from being able to make a deep playoff run, and Manoah is doing all he can to improve the team.

