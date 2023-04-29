Toronto Blue Jays got the better of Seattle Mariners on Saturday. Seattle pitcher Easton McGee made his debut and had the Toronto batters fooled. He took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before giving up his first hit.

After McGee exited, the Blue Jays started to claw their way back into the game. They took the game into extras, where they went on to finish Seattle off. Tied in the 10th inning, Daulton Varsho delivered a single to right field to win the game for Toronto 1-0.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It was a huge win for the Blue Jays as they were outhit 6-3. It goes to show that there is no giving up with this team. You can't rule them out until the final out of the game is recorded.

Kevin Gausman was fantastic on the mound for the Blue Jays. He had 13 strikeouts over seven innings pitched and gave up zero runs. The bullpen was even better when Gausman exited, as they didn't give up a single hit to close out the game.

"Big dubs!!" one fan tweeted.

"Who needs hits! Blue Jays 2 hits and win on a walkoff in the 10th" another fan tweeted.

Chris P @Stratusdog42 @BlueJays Absolute amazing win! Gaus was on fire! The bullpen is on nitro right now! @BlueJays Absolute amazing win! Gaus was on fire! The bullpen is on nitro right now! 😃

Toronto Blue Jays fans were hyped after their team's win on Saturday. Normally, when a team gets no-hits through five innings, they pack it in. Not this team. They waited for their opportunity to strike and stayed in the game until then.

Pagcast @pagcast @BlueJays That's another series win. This team is clicking right now. Gasuman & the entire pitching staff is locked in. @BlueJays That's another series win. This team is clicking right now. Gasuman & the entire pitching staff is locked in.

Toronto are firing on all cylinders right now. It took them a bit to get their offense to catch up when the season started, but it is now up and running and how! The team is looking like they're on a mission this season.

Is this the year for Toronto Blue Jays?

Chicago White Sox v Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a disappointing postseason exit last season. They were ready to make moves but were swept in the wild card round by Seattle Mariners. Surely, they're looking for revenge this season. That could have been why the Blue Jays played the Mariners so tough on Saturday.

The win improved their record to 18-9. They're four games behind the red-hot Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East. It'll be tough to stay close to the Rays, but they can ride the momentum and string some wins from here.

The AL East will be a division to keep an eye on. The talent level between the teams there is insane.

Poll : 0 votes