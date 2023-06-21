Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette was missing from the lineup in the series finale with the Miami Marlins. The team announced Bichette would be scratched from the lineup an hour before game time.

Bichette is dealing with left thumb discomfort and is considered day-to-day as more information will be provided in the future. Toronto can't afford to miss him for an extended time.

Bichette leads the American League in hits with 101. Toronto has been inconsistent at the plate this season, so losing their best hitter could cause the team to spiral.

Luckily for the Blue Jays, they didn't need Bichette's services. They took down the Miami Marlins 6-3 to close out the series and escape the sweep.

"Did he hurt it eating a banana?" - one fan tweeted.

"So much for putting Merrifield behind double-play Vladdy. I guess this team will never be serious about playing through pain to make the playoffs. Right back too being just not good enough." - another fan tweeted.

An injury to Bo Bichette is the last thing Toronto Blue Jays fans want to see. Bichette is on a tear this season, and is a large part of any success the team sees. He's one of the best-hitting shortstops in the league.

Bichette is not a player that often gets injured. Expect him to do his best to rejoin his team on the field quickly.

Toronto Blue Jays need Bo Bichette in the lineup

Houston Astros v Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette isn't just one of the best-hitting shortstops; he's among the best in the league. He's hitting .317/.347/.505 with 14 home runs and 46 RBIs.

Fans can be optimistic about Bichette's injury as he's not a player to take games off. In 2021 and 2022, he only missed three games each. If he can play, he's going to be in the lineup. That's been a big reason why he's led the league in hits over the last two seasons.

Luckily, the Blue Jays won't have to press too hard in their next series as they take on the Oakland Athletics. Bichette could take his time and ensure his thumb fully recovers before returning to the lineup. The last thing Toronto wants to do is rush him back and cause further injury.

They'll need Bichette more against the San Francisco Giants, who have been hot recently.

