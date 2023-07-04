Alek Manoah last pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays on June 5 against the Houston Astros. He lasted only 0.1 innings while giving up six runs on seven hits. After that, Toronto demoted Manoah to the minors.

After striking out 10 batters in his start on Sunday in Double-A, Manoah looks to have regained his confidence. With that, the Blue Jays have announced they are promoting Manoah, and he will get the start on Friday against the Detroit Tigers.

Keegan Matheson @KeeganMatheson



He will start Friday for the News: Alek Manoah is back.He will start Friday for the #BlueJays in Detroit, John Schneider tells us. News: Alek Manoah is back. He will start Friday for the #BlueJays in Detroit, John Schneider tells us.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Toronto could use another arm in the rotation. They've maintained a four-man rotation with Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios, Chris Basssitt and Yusei Kikuchi with Manoah down in the minors.

All eyes will be on Alek Manoah as he takes the hill on Friday. While it is just a regular season game against the Detroit Tigers, it could be one of the most important starts of his career.

"Excuse me?" one fan tweeted.

"What are we doing man," another fan tweeted.

Not Vex as in 🏳️‍🌈, but Vex as in 🏳️‍🌈 @The_Terroirist



What's the rush? The whole point of sending him down was to give him time and space to work things out. This doesn't feel like that. @KeeganMatheson I hope I'm wrong, but this really feels like setting him up for failure.What's the rush? The whole point of sending him down was to give him time and space to work things out. This doesn't feel like that. @KeeganMatheson I hope I'm wrong, but this really feels like setting him up for failure.What's the rush? The whole point of sending him down was to give him time and space to work things out. This doesn't feel like that.

Toronto Blue Jays fans aren't excited to hear that Manoah is making his return. They think the organization is rushing him back and setting him up for failure. A bad start on Friday and all of the confidence he created will be wiped away.

alan morris @alanmor28600079 @KeeganMatheson WHY at least wait until after the All star break, plus I feel this is too soon he needs more positive outing before coming back @KeeganMatheson WHY at least wait until after the All star break, plus I feel this is too soon he needs more positive outing before coming back

Cheers @twit4eloisa @KeeganMatheson I think they are rushing his return; one good game is not enough. @KeeganMatheson I think they are rushing his return; one good game is not enough.

It is not like Manoah had much success in the minors while he was down there. He got rocked in the Florida Complex League in his first appearance, giving up 11 runs on 10 hits while pitching just under three innings.

Toronto Blue Jays calling up Alek Manoah is a head-scratcher

Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah is the type of player who is one of the best at his position when he's feeling it. He's loud, plays the game passionately and wears his emotions on his sleeve.

This is why calling him up so quickly seems to be so risky. If he has another bad start on Friday, he will lose all the confidence he has built over the last few weeks. If that happens, the Blue Jays have taken a huge step backward.

It would be more beneficial to keep Manoah down and let him find his form, especially with the All-Star break coming up. It's likely Manoah will put immense pressure on himself to perform.

Manoah's return to the mound will be interesting. Has he worked through his problems in the minors, or have we seen the Manoah we will see all year long?

Poll : 0 votes