Toronto Blue Jays lineup: How strong is Canada's AL team's batting order, bench in 2022?

In 2021 the Toronto Blue Jays were one of the best hitting teams in the MLB. They look to continue their hitting prowess in 2022. Headlined by home run phenom Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the Canadian team has the star power and depth necessary to surpass last season's win total.

With All-Stars Bo Bichette and George Springer returning and the acquisition of former Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman, the Toronto Blue Jays will be one of the most dangerous teams not just in their division, but in the entire American League. In addition to these established superstars, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has been steadily improving and is poised for a breakout season in 2022. Don't be surprised if you see him in this year's All-Star game.

"OFFICIAL: Presenting your 2022 #OpeningDay roster!" - @ Toronto Blue Jays

The Canadian team took to Twitter to officially announce the Opening Day roster ahead of their first game against the Texas Rangers.

The Toronto Blue Jays have the best batting order in baseball

Bo Bichette looks like he could be the third young buck

It might just be optimisim, but this lineup does not appear to have any major weaknesses on the offensive side. With strong veteran leadership in George Springer, a young star in Bo Bichette, and the best home run hitter in baseball today in Vladimir Guerrero Jr., there are threats up and down the order. Below is the predicted lineup for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2022.

George Springer, OF Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B Teoscar Hernandez, OF Bo Bichette, SS Alejandro Kirk, DH Lourdes Gurriel Jr., OF Matt Chapman, 3B Cavan Biggio, 2B Danny Jansen, C

I mean, come on! If you're an opposing pitcher staring down that line, you are nervous taking the mound. Even in a vaunted American League East that hosts sluggers like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton of the new York Yankees, the consistency and depth of the Blue Jays roster sets them above the competition.

If you weren't amped up enough for the 2022 season to start in Toronto, here's a video of every home run Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit in his historic 2021 season. Be warned: it's a long video. Video courtesy of Sports Productions on Youtube.

The Toronto Blue Jays promise a fun 2022. If their star-studded lineup can live up to its fullest potential, expect them to still be hitting dingers in late October in the World Series.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt

