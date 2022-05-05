Toronto Blue Jays vs Cleveland Guardians Prediction & Match Preview - May 6th | MLB Season 2022

The Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Cleveland Guardians in the second game of their series at Progressive Field in Cleveland on May 6. Both teams are currently in second place in their respective divisions, so this matchup is an opportunity to propel themselves forward and keep pace in the AL East and AL Central.

The Toronto Blue Jays are tasked with beating out the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays for the AL East crown, an objective that will be very difficult to achieve. Every game will matter this season, so despite not being even a month into the 2022 season, this matchup will matter for the road team.

The Cleveland Guardians have been one of the great surprises of the season thus far, and given the state of the AL Central, they could find themselves the frontrunners for the division lead. With the Rookie of the Month from April representing the Cleveland Guardians, this May 6 matchup will be a pivotal game for both sides.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays vs Cleveland Guardians

Date & Time: Friday, May 6, 7:10 pm EDT

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

Toronto Blue Jays Preview

A unique view from the dugout

The Toronto Blue Jays have been inconsistent, at best, to start the season, lighting up the scoreboard at times and being offensively stifled at others. Such inconsistencies are not surprising to see early into the season, and the extraordinary talent of the team has led them to a respectable 15-10 record. If the Toronto Blue Jays can perform well against the Cleveland Guardians, it will help balance out the team and, hopefully, put them on the right track.

Key Player - Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Frustrations have been rising for the 2021 Home Run king

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. came into 2022 in the best shape of his career, and the dividends from that investment are already paying off. With six homers on the season and a .287 batting average, Vladdy is the offensive leader the Toronto Blue Jays need in both this game and for the rest of the season.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has had some frustrating moments this season that Sportsnet reported on via Twitter, seen below.

Sportsnet @Sportsnet



Beyond the George Springer home runs, the most memorable play for the Blue Jays was arguably a called strikeout against Vladimir Guerrero Jr.



"It's frustrating, sometimes. We're human beings."Beyond the George Springer home runs, the most memorable play for the Blue Jays was arguably a called strikeout against Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

"“It’s frustrating, sometimes. We’re human beings. Beyond the George Springer home runs, the most memorable play for the Blue Jays was arguably a called strikeout against Vladimir Guerrero Jr" -@Sportsnet

Don't expect the superstar first baseman to be frustrated for long as he looks to get back on track on May 6.

Toronto Blue Jays Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Jose Berrios

George Springer, CF Bo Bichette, SS Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF Matt Chapman, 3B Alejandro Kirk, DH Santiago Espinal, 2B Raimel Tapia, RF Tyler Heineman, C

Cleveland Guardians Preview

Cleveland Guardians v Los Angeles Angels

The Cleveland Guardians will have to be at their best to beat the visiting team. With two players who won monthly awards for April, Jose Ramirez and Steven Kwan, the team with a new name is building a new identity. A win over the Toronto Blue Jays would be a great boon for the team and the city, and it will give them confidence going forward.

Key Player - Steven Kwan

Steven Kwan was Rookie of the Month in April

Steven Kwan was the Rookie of the Month for April in the American League, and it was impossible to argue. Steven Kwan dazzled in his first month in the MLB, with a batting average of .340 and a WAR of 1.1 so far, the future is very bright for the 24-year-old. Expect the young star to show out in this game, maintaining his excellent batting average with a pair of hits.

The Bally Sports Cleveland network celebrated the stellar month from their left-fielder via a tweet.

Bally Sports Cleveland @BallySportsCLE

2B

What a first month in the Bigs for Steven Kwan.

.354 Avg, 5 2B. What a first month in the Bigs for Steven Kwan. #ForTheLand

"What a first month in the Bigs for Steven Kwan. #ForTheLand" -@BallySportsCLE

Cleveland Guardians Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Shane Bieber

Myles Straw, CF Steven Kwan, RF Jose Ramirez, 3B Owen Miller, 2B Josh Naylor, 1B Franmil Reyes, DH Andres Gimenez, SS Luke Maile, C Richie Palacios, LF

Blue Jays vs Guardians Match Prediction

Despite a strong game from the home team, the Toronto Blue Jays are expected to come away with a win. Behind a homer from Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the road team will defeat the Cleveland Guardians 6-2.

Where to Watch Blue Jays vs Guardians

The game can be found on Sportsnet 1 in Canada, while, in the Cleveland region, the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Great Lakes at 7:10 pm EDT on May 6.

Edited by Windy Goodloe