Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros - Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - April 22nd | 2022 MLB Season

The Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays will begin a three-game series at Minute Maid Park starting Friday night. The Blue Jays have won two straight games, while the Astros have dropped their last two and will look to get back on track with Justin Verlander on the hill.

Verlander has had an excellent start to the year after missing the entire 2021 season and making just one appearance in 2020. The 39-year-old was dominant last time out, pitching eight scoreless innings and striking out in vintage Justin Verlander fashion. He'll have a tough Blue Jays lineup to navigate Friday that is currently tied for the most home runs in the majors. If there's any weakness to Verlander's game, it's that he gives up his share of long balls from time to time.

The Toronto Blue Jays will send out right-hander Ross Stripling, who made his first start last Friday. The veteran struck out three batters in four innings pitched while keeping the Athletics off the board. Last year, Stripling didn't have a great season, finishing with a subpar 4.80 ERA and 5.21 FIP. The Astros lineup has struggled so far in 2022 with the departure of Carlos Correa and now with Jose Altuve landing on the IL. The Astros still have enough talented hitters, but the consistency has been lacking, explaining the team's mediocre 6-6 start.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros

Date & Time: Friday, April 21, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Toronto Blue Jays +148 +1.5 (-142) Over 8.5 (-104) Houston Astros -176 +1.5 (+118) Under 8.5 (-118)

This year, the Blue Jays are a dangerous team to watch out for, and the Astros are always in contention, playing in a weaker American League West. The total has gone over in six of the last seven games at Minute Maid between these teams. Both teams only scored ten total runs in their previous three-game series, but they should have more success Friday, given their history.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros Best Picks

In Stripling's last start, he only threw 62 pitches over four innings, so the Blue Jays were cautious and didn't let the veteran go deep. For Friday night's game, Toronto might have a longer leash for Stripling and extend his pitch count by 15-20 more pitches.

A year ago, he had a strikeout rate of 8.3 per nine innings, so take the over on his strikeouts prop despite a contact-heavy Houston Astros lineup.

Pick: Ross Stripling Over 3.5 Strikeouts (+135)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros Betting Prediction

Even though Justin Verlander has pitched to a 0.69 ERA this year, the Blue Jays are the stronger team on paper, with a tough lineup to pitch around. Verlander's tendency to give up fly balls at a high rate could come back to bite him at hitter-friendly Minute Maid Park.

Prediction: Toronto Blue Jays ML (+148) & Over 8.5 Runs (-104)

