Toronto Blue Jays vs Houston Astros Prediction & Match Preview - April 23rd | MLB Season 2022

The Toronto Blue Jays travel to Minute Maid Park to take on the Houston Astros on April 23. This clash between two of the top teams in the MLB has no shortage of star power and could prove to be a high scoring affair.

The Toronto Blue Jays are off to a tremendous start, currently in first place in the ultra-competitive American League East, with the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays hot on their heels. The Houston Astros are still sitting at .500. While this isn't the start to the season they hoped for, there are a lot of games remaining to turn things up. This matchup will feature two teams desperate to win.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays vs Houston Astros | Regular Season

Date & Time: Saturday, April 23, 3:10 p.m EDT

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Toronto Blue Jays Preview

The Canadian team has been on fire to start the season, living up to all expectations. With one of the most loaded offensive lineups in baseball, runs have been coming in bunches for the Blue Jays. I don't expect that to end Saturday in Houston.

Key Player - Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has picked up right where he left off in 2021 and currently leads the American league with five home runs. Every time this superstar steps up to the plate, the electricity he brings can be felt in the building. I expect him to mash yet another tater on the road.

Ryan Spaeder contextualized just how good Vladdy has been over his last season's worth of games, via a tweet.

Ryan M. Spaeder @theaceofspaeder #BlueJays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .305/.391/.608 with 126 runs, 29 doubles, 1 triple, 51 home runs, and 113 RBI over his last 162 games played. #BlueJays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .305/.391/.608 with 126 runs, 29 doubles, 1 triple, 51 home runs, and 113 RBI over his last 162 games played.

Cheering for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to hit a home run is a universal act for baseball fans.

Toronto Blue Jays Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Alex Manoah

George Springer, CF Bo Bichette, SS Vladimir Guerrero, DH Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF Matt Chapman, 3B Raimel Tapia, RF Santiago Espinal, 2B Alejandro Kirk, C Cavan Biggio, 1B

Houston Astros Preview

Alex Bregman up to the plate and swinging for the fences

The home team will have to be on point defensively in this game. A strong defense paired with great pitching can help curb the offensive firepower of the opponent. The Houston Astros also have the potential to keep pace in a high scoring game, with hitters like Alex Bregman and Jeremy Pena looking to step up and fill the void left by the injured Jose Altuve.

Key Player - Jeremy Pena

Jeremy Pena has impressed since Opening Day

Jeremy Pena has been a revelation to start the season, and the Houston Astros may have found themselves their shortstop of the future. With a .308 batting average to start the season, Jeremy Pena has turned heads. If he can hit well against the Toronto Blue Jays, his team will have a great opportunity to win.

Jeremy Pena is already hitting dingers at Minute Maid Park, as posted by MLB Pipeline on Twitter.

MLB Pipeline @MLBPipeline



Top There's a new shortstop in H-Town and he can swing it.Top @astros prospect Jeremy Peña goes up and out for his first Minute Maid Park blast. There's a new shortstop in H-Town and he can swing it.Top @astros prospect Jeremy Peña goes up and out for his first Minute Maid Park blast. https://t.co/roqhStT2ry

Jeremy Pena has a chance to win Rookie of the Year in 2022. This high profile matchup is his chance to shine.

Houston Astros Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Jose Urquidy

Jeremy Pena, SS Michael Brantley, LF Alex Bregman, 3B Yordan Alvarez, DH Kyle Tucker, RF Yuli Gurriel, 1B Niko Goodrum, 2B Jason Castro, C Jose Siri, CF

Blue Jays vs Astros Match Prediction

The Toronto Blue Jays will win this game off the power of their swings. The road team will score multiple home runs, winning 6-2 against the Houston Astros.

Where to Watch Blue Jays vs Astros

The game can be found on ATT SportsNet-SW in the Houston region and on Sportsnet in Canada on April 23 at 3:10 p.m. EDT.

