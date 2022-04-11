Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 11th, 2022 | MLB 2022

The revamped and retooled Toronto Blue Jays will travel to Yankee Stadium to face the New York Yankees for both of the teams' second series of the season. Both sides are also looking to get back to the winning column after defeats to the Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox, respectively.

Let's take a look at the injury reports and see how it might affect each team's lineup for the game.

Toronto Blue Jays Injury Report

BNate Pearson pitching for the Blue Jays

Player Name Status Reason Nate Pearson Out mononucleosis Ryan Borucki Out right hamstring sprain

The Toronto Blue Jays lineup is healthy ahead of this contest. Pitchers Nate Pearson and Ryan Borucki will likely be back by mid-to-late April.

New York Yankees Injury Report

Domingo German pitching for the New York Yankees

Player Name Status Reason Ben Rortvedt Out right oblique strain Stephen Ridings Out right shoulder impingement Domingo German Out right shoulder impingement Zack Britton Out Tommy John surgery

Relievers Zack Britton and Stephen Ridings, along with starter Domingo German, are still on the 60-day injury list. Britton underwent Tommy John surgery in September 2021 and there's still no timetable for his return. Catcher Ben Rortvedt is in the 10-day IL and is slated to return by the end of this month.

Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees Predicted Lineup

Toronto Blue Jays

Danny Jansen (L) and George Springer (R)

Danny Jansen has been red hot batting .571/.625/1.571 with two home runs and two runs batted in just seven at-bats so far. All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has also been firing on all cylinders with four runs batted in through three games. The Blue Jays' predicted lineup can be seen below.

"UPDATE: We've homered AGAIN 👋 #NextLevel" - @ Toronto Blue Jays

Player Name 2022 Stats 1 George Springer, CF .308, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 4 R, double 2 Bo Bichette, SS .308, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 4 R 3 Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B .455, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 3 R 4 Teoscar Hernandez, RF .250, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 3 R 5 Lourdes Gurriel, LF 3 RBI, 1 R, double 6 Alejandro Kirk, DH .286, 1 RBI 7 Matt Chapman, 3B 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R 8 Danny Jansen, C .571, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 3 R, double 9 Cavan Biggo, 2B

New York Yankees

Anthony Rizzo has batted in six runs in just three games

Expectations are always high for the Yankees' slugging crew and so far, they haven't disappointed. Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, and Anthony Rizzo came out of the gates blazing with plus .300 batting averages, with Stanton and Rizzo having scored ten runs batted in between them already. Let's take a look at how the batting order will shape up for the Bronx Bombers.

YES Network @YESNetwork BEAST MODE



He has now driven in 2 RBI in all three games this season. Anthony RizzoBEAST MODEHe has now driven in 2 RBI in all three games this season. Anthony Rizzo 🔥 BEAST MODEHe has now driven in 2 RBI in all three games this season. https://t.co/SK19D9y5hn

"Anthony Rizzo 🔥 BEAST MODE. He has now driven in 2 RBI in all three games this season." - @ YES Network

Player 2022 Stats 1 Josh Donaldson, 3B .267, 1 RBI, 1 R 2 Aaron Judge, RF .308, 2 R, double 3 Anthony Rizzo, 1B .300, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 3 R 4 Giancarlo Stanton, DH .385, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R 5 DJ LeMahieu, 2B 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R 6 Joey Gallo, LF 3 BB 7 Aaron Hicks, CF .250, 1 BB 8 Kyle Higashioka, C 9 Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS 2 R, 1 BB, double

Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees Pitching Rotations

Toronto Blue Jays

Alek Manoah looks to continue the hot streak that he embarked on the end of last season

1 Jose Berrios 2 Kevin Gausman 3 Hyun-Jin Ryu 4 Alek Manoah 5 Yusei Kikuchi

Alek Manoah will take the mound in the series opener against the Yankees. The 24-year-old starter finished the 2021 season with a 9-2 record and a 3.22 ERA and 1.048 WHIP. Manoah established a dominant run at the end of last season when he won his last four starts, only giving up five earned runs in that timeline.

New York Yankees

Jameson Taillon pitching for the New York Yankees

1 Gerrit Cole 2 Jordan Montgomery 3 Luis Severino 4 Jameson Taillon 5 Nestor Cortes Jr.

The New York Yankees have chosen Jameson Taillon as their starter for Monday's game against the Blue Jays. Taillon had a serviceable 2021 season with a record of 8-6 with an ERA of 4.30 and 1.206 WHIP in 29 starts. The inconsistencies and injuries in the Yankees' pitching rotation and bullpen didn't help Taillon, but he will look to turn things around this campaign.

