Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 11th, 2022 | MLB 2022

The Toronto Blue Jays will travel to Yankees Stadium for this series
The Toronto Blue Jays will travel to Yankees Stadium for this series
Daniel Santiago
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 11, 2022 04:15 PM IST
Preview

The revamped and retooled Toronto Blue Jays will travel to Yankee Stadium to face the New York Yankees for both of the teams' second series of the season. Both sides are also looking to get back to the winning column after defeats to the Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox, respectively.

Let's take a look at the injury reports and see how it might affect each team's lineup for the game.

Toronto Blue Jays Injury Report

BNate Pearson pitching for the Blue Jays
BNate Pearson pitching for the Blue Jays
Player NameStatusReason
Nate PearsonOutmononucleosis
Ryan BoruckiOutright hamstring sprain

The Toronto Blue Jays lineup is healthy ahead of this contest. Pitchers Nate Pearson and Ryan Borucki will likely be back by mid-to-late April.

New York Yankees Injury Report

Domingo German pitching for the New York Yankees
Domingo German pitching for the New York Yankees
Player NameStatusReason
Ben RortvedtOutright oblique strain
Stephen RidingsOutright shoulder impingement
Domingo GermanOutright shoulder impingement
Zack BrittonOutTommy John surgery

Relievers Zack Britton and Stephen Ridings, along with starter Domingo German, are still on the 60-day injury list. Britton underwent Tommy John surgery in September 2021 and there's still no timetable for his return. Catcher Ben Rortvedt is in the 10-day IL and is slated to return by the end of this month.

Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees Predicted Lineup

Toronto Blue Jays

Danny Jansen (L) and George Springer (R)
Danny Jansen (L) and George Springer (R)

Danny Jansen has been red hot batting .571/.625/1.571 with two home runs and two runs batted in just seven at-bats so far. All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has also been firing on all cylinders with four runs batted in through three games. The Blue Jays' predicted lineup can be seen below.

UPDATE: We've homered AGAIN 👋 #NextLevel https://t.co/COqrEEndEs
"UPDATE: We've homered AGAIN 👋 #NextLevel" - @ Toronto Blue Jays
Player Name2022 Stats
1George Springer, CF.308, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 4 R, double
2Bo Bichette, SS.308, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 4 R
3Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B.455, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 3 R
4Teoscar Hernandez, RF.250, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 3 R
5 Lourdes Gurriel, LF 3 RBI, 1 R, double
6Alejandro Kirk, DH .286, 1 RBI
7 Matt Chapman, 3B 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R
8Danny Jansen, C.571, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 3 R, double
9Cavan Biggo, 2B

New York Yankees

Anthony Rizzo has batted in six runs in just three games
Anthony Rizzo has batted in six runs in just three games

Expectations are always high for the Yankees' slugging crew and so far, they haven't disappointed. Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, and Anthony Rizzo came out of the gates blazing with plus .300 batting averages, with Stanton and Rizzo having scored ten runs batted in between them already. Let's take a look at how the batting order will shape up for the Bronx Bombers.

Anthony Rizzo 🔥 BEAST MODEHe has now driven in 2 RBI in all three games this season. https://t.co/SK19D9y5hn
"Anthony Rizzo 🔥 BEAST MODE. He has now driven in 2 RBI in all three games this season." - @ YES Network
Player2022 Stats
1Josh Donaldson, 3B.267, 1 RBI, 1 R
2Aaron Judge, RF.308, 2 R, double
3Anthony Rizzo, 1B.300, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 3 R
4Giancarlo Stanton, DH.385, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R
5 DJ LeMahieu, 2B 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R
6 Joey Gallo, LF 3 BB
7 Aaron Hicks, CF .250, 1 BB
8Kyle Higashioka, C
9Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS2 R, 1 BB, double

Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees Pitching Rotations

Toronto Blue Jays

Alek Manoah looks to continue the hot streak that he embarked on the end of last season
Alek Manoah looks to continue the hot streak that he embarked on the end of last season
1Jose Berrios
2Kevin Gausman
3Hyun-Jin Ryu
4Alek Manoah
5 Yusei Kikuchi

Alek Manoah will take the mound in the series opener against the Yankees. The 24-year-old starter finished the 2021 season with a 9-2 record and a 3.22 ERA and 1.048 WHIP. Manoah established a dominant run at the end of last season when he won his last four starts, only giving up five earned runs in that timeline.

New York Yankees

Jameson Taillon pitching for the New York Yankees
Jameson Taillon pitching for the New York Yankees
1 Gerrit Cole
2Jordan Montgomery
3Luis Severino
4 Jameson Taillon
5 Nestor Cortes Jr.
Also Read Article Continues below

The New York Yankees have chosen Jameson Taillon as their starter for Monday's game against the Blue Jays. Taillon had a serviceable 2021 season with a record of 8-6 with an ERA of 4.30 and 1.206 WHIP in 29 starts. The inconsistencies and injuries in the Yankees' pitching rotation and bullpen didn't help Taillon, but he will look to turn things around this campaign.

Edited by Chaitanya Sharma
