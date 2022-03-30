Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees Prediction & Match Preview - March 30th | MLB Spring Training 2022

The Toronto Blue Jays travel to George M. Steinbrenner Field to take on division rival New York Yankees in a Spring Training game on March 30th. After finishing fourth in the American League East in 2021 and narrowly missing the playoffs, the Toronto Blue Jays with a revamped roster look to take the fight to the New York Yankees in 2022.

The AL East looks to be the most competitive division in baseball in 2022. Neither team can afford to start slow if they want to wrestle the division crown away from the Tampa Bay Rays. Both teams made key acquisitions this offseason, with the Blue Jays acquiring Matt Chapman from the Oakland Athletics and the Yankees trading for the bringer of rain, Josh Donaldson.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees | Spring Training 2022

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 6:35 p.m. EST

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, Florida

Toronto Blue Jays Preview

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

As the lone Canadian team in the MLB prepares for 2022, this matchup against the New York Yankees will be a good test for the roster, especially the pitching staff. The two teams last played on March 26th when the Toronto Blue Jays won a high scoring 10-9 Spring Training game.The Blue Jays are currently 5-5 in Spring Training games. Given the offensive capabilities of the roster, expect another high scoring game from the Blue Jays.

Key Player - Bo Bichette

Bo Bichette is coming off the best season of his career

Bo Bichette has been rather active for the Toronto Blue Jays thus far in Spring Training, with three hits in seven games. Bo always brings energy to the ballpark and is always exciting to watch. Bichette had an excellent 2021 campaign, netting his first All-Star appearance and a stellar batting average of .298. The 24-year-old shortstop is only getting better. His activity in Spring Training is a good sign for his 2022 aspirations.

The Toronto Sun recognized Bo Bichette's efforts in Spring Training via a tweet.

"Bichette already in grinding mode as Blue Jays season approaches" - @ Toronto Sun

Toronto Blue Jays Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher- Kevin Gausmann, CF - George Springer, SS - Bo Bichette, 1B - Vladimir Guerrero Jr., DH - Teoscar Hernandez, 3B - Matt Chapman, 2B - Cavan Biggio, LF - Raimel Tapia, RF - Josh Palacios, C - Danny Jansen

New York Yankees Preview

The Yankees will need the best from Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees had a shortlived postseason in 2021, being knocked out in the Wild Card round by the Boston Red Sox, and are poised for better things in 2022. That all begins in Spring Training. The Yankees will have to perform well against the Toronto Blue Jays as they look to piece together their star-studded roster. Josh Donaldson looks forward to playing against his old team, and newcomer Isiah Kiner-Falefa looks to prove himself as a consistent offensive power for his new team. Hopefully, this game will provide fireworks as the two offensive juggernauts of the American League East matchup in Florida ahead of the regular season.

Key Player - Josh Donaldson

The New York Yankees traded for Josh Donaldson from the Minnesota Twins. Yankees hope he'll continue to be the bringer of rain. Expect him to light it up in Florida. Josh Donaldson hit 26 home runs in 2021 and has already hit two dingers in Spring Training 2021. He will surely want to add to that total against his former team.

Josh Donaldson continues his stellar Spring Training against the Philadelphia Phillies, posted by Talkin' Yanks on Twitter.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Josh Donaldson is a madman for tagging up on this during Spring Training Josh Donaldson is a madman for tagging up on this during Spring Training https://t.co/Q7fsCKtpLe

"Josh Donaldson is a madman for tagging up on this during Spring Training" - @ Talkin' Yanks

New York Yankees Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Jordan Montgomery, CF - Aaron Judge, 3B - Josh Donaldson, 2B - Gleyber Torres, RF - Giancarlo Stanton, LF - Joey Gallo, DH - Phillip Evans, 1B - Ronald Guzman, C - Roberto Perez, SS - Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Blue Jays vs Yankees Match Prediction

The New York Yankees will attempt to avenge their recent 10-9 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, so expect them to come out hard and take the win. The offensive game certainly won't be lacking when these teams match up. Expect better effort and sharpness from the New York Yankees, leading them to a 7-4 victory in Tampa, Florida, on March 30th.

Where to watch Blue Jays vs Yankees

The Spring Training Game will be available in the New York region on the YES network and nationally in Canada on Sportsnet.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt