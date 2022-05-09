Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees Prediction & Match Preview - May 10th | MLB Season 2022

The Toronto Blue Jays will travel to the borough of the Bronx to take on the New York Yankees in the American League East rivals' third matchup of the year. The quick two-game series is set to kick off on Tuesday, May 10, and in a division as tight as the AL East, every game counts.

The New York Yankees are riding high and hoping to become the first team in the American League to 20 wins in the 2022 season. The Toronto Blue Jays, meanwhile, are looking to recreate the magic they had the last time they were at Yankee Stadium and inch closer to first place in the AL East.

Toronto will send former Seattle Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi to the hill while the New York Yankees will counter with tall, powerful right-hander Luis Severino. Kikuchi has an earned run average of 4.35 while Severino is undefeated with a 3.75 earned run average entering play on Tuesday.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees | MLB Regular Season 2022.

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 10, 7:07 EDT.

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York.

Toronto Blue Jays Preview

The Blue Jays have been solid this season. Unfortunately, they play in the most competitive division in the American League and currently reside in third place in the AL East.

Buoyed by a strong April, the team is riding on an excellent pitching staff and powerful offense to prominence in the American League. However, the team has stumbled to begin May, averaging exactly three runs per game, and will hope the friendly confines of Yankee Stadium can rejuvenate their offense.

Key Player - George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is doing wonders for the club out of the leadoff spot

George Springer was a pricey acquisition for the Toronto Blue Jays heading into the 2021 season.

In the first season of his six-year contract for $150 million, Springer was hampered by injuries and his absence likely kept the Blue Jays out of the playoffs. This year, however, Springer has been as advertised, as over the last 15 games he has accumulated 16 hits and three home runs, slugging .528 over that stretch.

If Springer can stay on the field all season, the sky is the limit for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto Blue Jays - Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Yuseik Kikuchi.

1 George Springer, CF 2 Bo Bichette, SS 3 Vladimir Guerrero Jr.,DH 4 Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF 5 Matt Chapman, 3B 6 Yuli Gurriel Jr., 1B 7 Teoscar Hernandez, RF 8 Santiago Espinal, 2B 9 Alejandro Kirk, C

New York Yankees Preview

New York Yankees fans have had little to complain about in 2022. General Manager Brian Cashman and Manager Aaron Boone seem to have had the Midas touch as every decision has sprung gold for the club.

The Yankees are second in Major League Baseball in wins and they don't seem to be stopping any time soon thanks to some stellar offense and pitching.

Key Player - Aaron Judge

Entering the 2022 season, Aaron Judge's decision to close the negotiating window for a contract extension with the Yankees was considered one of the biggest risks of the year. However, it appears that Judge is benefitting from his gamble.

Through 89 at-bats, he has already launched nine home runs, tied for the league lead with his teammate Anthony Rizzo. He is slugging .674 and has a batting average of over .300.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Judge switched back into his usual, non-pink socks after not reaching in his first at-bat Aaron Judge switched back into his usual, non-pink socks after not reaching in his first at-bat https://t.co/jtWdRd5509

If Judge keeps this up, MLB may have a reigning MVP enter free agency for the first time since Alex Rodriguez opted out in 2007 with the Yankees.

New York Yankees Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Luis Severino.

1 DJ Lemahieu, 2B 2 Aaron Judge, RF 3 Anthony Rizzo, 1B 4 Giancarlo Stanton, DH 5 Josh Donaldson, 3B 6 Joey Gallo, LF 7 Aaron Hicks, CF 8 Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS 9 Kyle Higashioka,C

Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees Prediction

The Blue Jays thrived off the offensive prowess of slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. during their last visit to Yankee Stadium. Back then, the team triumphed and wrestled control of the American League East from the New York Yankees.

With Severino still working his way back into his peak form, the Blue Jays will need to take advantage of miscues and give Kikuchi a sizeable lead to work with. Expect Toronto to jump out to an early lead and hold off the Yankees offense enough to claim Game 1 of the series.

Where to watch: Blue Jays vs Yankees

The game can be seen on YES Network and MLB Extra Innings.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra