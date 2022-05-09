Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees Prediction & Match Preview - May 11th | MLB Season 2022

The Toronto Blue Jays will battle against the New York Yankees in the close-out game of a quick two-game series. The two goliaths of the American League East will clash at Yankee Stadium.

The Blue Jays currently hold a 17-13 record and were the ones responsible for putting an end to the Yankees' 11-game win streak. The Bronx Bombers, on the other hand, have an American League-best 19-8 record.

Toronto will send their ace pitcher and former two-time All-Star Jose Berrios to the mound opposite James Taillon of the New York Yankees.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees.

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 11, 12:35 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York.

Toronto Blue Jays Preview

The Toronto Blue Jays are one of the favorites to win the American League this year. They hit a small roadblock recently, dropping their four-game series 3-1 to the American League Central contender Cleveland Guardians. But they will expect to quickly bounce back in what has been a very good campaign so far.

The Blue Jays' pitching crew, which was highly heralded in the pre-season rankings, have been average and even underwhelming at times. The batting order of the Jays has delivered, however, as they are in the top half of the league in almost all team batting statistics.

Key Player - Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been an anchor for the high octane Toronto Blue Jays battery crew this season. He has a slash line of .286/.358/.524 with an OPS of .882 and has also blasted seven homers with 19 RBIs on 30 base hits.

Sportsnet Stats @SNstats #BlueJays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a hit in 9 of 13 road games this season. He has a .417 AVG during his current 7-game road hitting streak. #NextLevel #BlueJays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a hit in 9 of 13 road games this season. He has a .417 AVG during his current 7-game road hitting streak. #NextLevel https://t.co/q80kHMe38N

"#BlueJays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a hit in 9 of 13 road games this season. He has a .417 AVG during his current 7-game road hitting streak. #NextLevel" - @ Sportsnet Stats

Vladdy Jr. has always loved the big stakes and big games and has shown that he can light up the Bronx as he did so earlier this season. Watch out for him as he looks to deliver the goods once more against the New York Yankees.

Toronto Blue Jays Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Jose Berrios.

George Springer, CF Bo Bichette, SS Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B Teoscar Hernandez, RF Lourdes Gurriel Jr., DH Alejandro Kirk, C Matt Chapman, 3B Santiago Espinal, 2B Raimel Tapia, LF

New York Yankees Preview

The New York Yankees are currently in the penthouse suite of not only their division, but the whole of the American League. They have won eight of their last ten games and are dismantling opponents left and right.

Their batting lineup has been delivering so far as they find themselves in the top half of most team batting statistics. Their pitching staff is even better as they have only surrendered 70 runs through 27 games for an ERA of 2.60. The second-best AL team in the earned run department, the Houston Astros, have given up 14 more with 84.

It would be a treat to watch the Yankees' rotation and bullpen and see if they can stop the high octane Toronto Blue Jays offense.

Key Player - Aaron Judge

Yankees superstar Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge is looking like a perennial MVP candidate this season, as he has always done in the past when he's healthy. The de facto leader of the Yankees dugout is batting .283/.349/.616 with an OPS of .965, the fifth-best in the American League.

YES Network @YESNetwork Congratulations to Aaron Judge for being voted the @MontefioreNYC Doing More Player of the Week. Congratulations to Aaron Judge for being voted the @MontefioreNYC Doing More Player of the Week. https://t.co/iUMyR7LKs9

"Congratulations to Aaron Judge for being voted the @MontefioreNYC Doing More Player of the Week." - @ YES Network

Judge has blasted nine homers and drove in 19 runs on 28 base hits. Plus, the last time the Yankees faced the Blue Jays, he hit a homer that sent shockwaves around the world.

New York Yankees Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: James Taillon.

Aaron Hicks, CF Aaron Judge, RF Anthony Rizzo, 1B Giancarlo Stanton, DH Josh Donaldson, 3B D.J. LeMahieu, 2B Joey Gallo, LF Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS Kyle Higashioka, C

Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees Prediction

It will once again be a clash between the Titans of the AL East and an early preview of possible rivals when the postseason rolls around. The Blue Jays are equipped with a high-octane batting offense, but the Yankees have managed to contain their opponents to dismal batting stats. New York Yankees to win 3-2.

Watch: SNET (Blue Jays), YES Network, MLBN (out-of-market only) (Yankees).

Listen: SN590 (Blue Jays), WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 (Yankees).

