Watch: Kind-hearted Toronto Blue Jays fan gives away home run ball, leaves a young New York Yankees fan in tears in a wholesome gesture

During the MLB match between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees at the Rogers Centre, a young Yankees fan was moved to tears by an act of kindness from a Blue Jays supporter. In the sixth inning, Aaron Judge hit a solo home run to deep left field to tie the game for the visitors. A Blue Jays fan came up with the home run ball in the seats but instantly handed it to a little Yankees fan wearing an Aaron Judge shirt. Such an act of kindness made the little fan's day! It's not every day that supporters from opposing MLB clubs exchange an embrace in the middle of a game, complete with tears. Nonetheless, it was a memorable experience for Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays fans.

Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees right fielder, was made aware of the heart-warming gesture after the game, and he wasn't surprised to discover he had a small youngster supporting him.

Aaron Judge said, "That's passion, that's Yankees fans right there. Yankees fans are all around the world, they're passionate about this game and to have a little one like that — he's starting out the right way."

Aaron Judge was taken aback when reporters revealed that an adult Toronto Blue Jays fan went out of his way and gifted the home run ball to make the child's day.

Aaron Judge said, "No way. That's what's special about this game. It doesn't matter what jersey you wear, everybody appreciates this game and that's pretty cool. I'll have to check out that video."

Fan brawls have made news lately, so this change of pace is a big welcome.

It was truly a heart-warming moment!

Where do the New York Yankees stand now in MLB Season 2022?

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

The New York Yankees won their 11th straight game on Tuesday, defeating the Toronto Blue Jays 9-1. Currently, the Yankees are leading the American League East just a few weeks into the 2022 MLB season. As Blue Jays fans saw their team collapse in the seventh inning en route to a 9-1 loss, the only thing worth celebrating was a Blue Jays fan handing a home run ball to a young Yankees fan. With the loss, Toronto dropped its first season series and lost back-to-back games for the first time since 2022. On Wednesday, the Blue Jays will try to win the series finale against the Yankees.

