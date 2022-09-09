"Trash a** pitchers" "There should be some pi***d off players in the clubhouse" - St. Louis Cardinals fans infuriated with the team's bullpen after a blowout loss against a bottom-ranked Washington Nationals

The St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals wrapped up a four-game series this afternoon at Busch Stadium. After last night's magical comeback, the Cardinals luck came up short today, losing 11-6 to the Washington Nationals. The Cardinals allowed 11 runs against the Washington Nationals; the most runs given up at home for the team this season.

Many fans took to Twitter to vent their frustrations after the disappointing loss. The Cardinals bullpen allowed seven earned runs in four innings of work. This is concerning for any fan, especially against a Nationals team that entered play with the worst record in all of the National League.

The pitching performance from the bullpen has fans enraged.

If the Cardinals did not make a comeback and win yesterday's game, it would have been an even more disappointing series. The team will look to bounceback this weekend against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Nick @ncapbBlues @Cardinals So, if not for the 9th inning last night, we would’ve lost the series. At home. Vs the Nats…9 game lead or not, there should be some pissed off players in that clubhouse right now. @Cardinals So, if not for the 9th inning last night, we would’ve lost the series. At home. Vs the Nats…9 game lead or not, there should be some pissed off players in that clubhouse right now.

A series split against the Washington Nationals at home is horrendous.

Throughout the four-game series, the Cardinals were outplayed in just about every game.

Eddy Wynn @Mizzou_Cards_NO @bschaeffer12 I'm glad the Cardinals squeaked out that win last night cuz Nationals have looked like the better team this series @bschaeffer12 I'm glad the Cardinals squeaked out that win last night cuz Nationals have looked like the better team this series

Truly a horrible series at home. The Cardinals’ record at home is among the best in all of baseball, with a record of 47-24. To lose to a struggling Nationals team is horrendous.

Some fans would like to see reliever Chris Stratton be sent down to Triple-A after his recent performances. This is an interesting take, given that he has posted an ERA of 0.84 in his last seven outings.

Overall, it was a tough loss, but the Cardinals still have a commanding lead in the NL Central over the Milwaukee Brewers. The team will now travel to Pittsburgh for a weekend series against the Pirates.

Will St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols reach 700 home runs?

Albert Pujols bats during a St. Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field.

St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is sitting on 695 career home runs. With 24 games remaining in the regular season, can the slugger reach 700?

It sure seems like it is possible given the impressive tear he has been on in the second half of the season. In his last 30 games, Pujols is batting .300 with 9 home runs and an OPS of .975.

The St. Louis Cardinals also have one of the easiest schedules remaining in all of baseball and could provide even more chances for the future Hall-of-Famer. Regardless of what happens, Pujols' legacy is already cemented in baseball history as one of the greatest hitters of all-time. Getting to 700 home runs would certainly be a perfect ending to an incredible career.

