An impartial arbitrator who also overturned Trevor Bauer's reinstatement cut the initial 324-game ban for breaking Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy to 194 games.

The arbitrator's ruling, which brought an end to a seven-month grievance process and some closure to a story that has been developing over the past year and a half, was shared with Bauer's legal counsel and his employer, the Los Angeles Dodgers, on Thursday afternoon.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Trevor Bauer has been reinstated by MLB, effective immediately after his suspension was reduced to 194 games. Trevor Bauer has been reinstated by MLB, effective immediately after his suspension was reduced to 194 games. https://t.co/Ni6YGDq6Bg

Although Trevor Bauer has only completed the first 144 games of his punishment, arbitrator Martin Scheinman basically gave him credit for the time he spent on MLB's restricted list during the second half of the 2021 season.

He will not be paid for the first 50 games of the 2023 season, but he will be restored on Friday. After that, the Dodgers will have 14 days, or until January 6, to decide whether to release or include him on their 40-man roster.

Will the Dodgers take back Trevor Bauer?

For the final 144 games of the previous season and the first 50 games of the upcoming season, until May 23, Bauer would forfeit more than $37 million in compensation. The reduced compensation for the following year is essentially a clawback from a portion of his paid administrative leave.

When a player gets reinstated from the restricted list outside of the regular season, MLB regulations dictate that his team has 14 days to activate him. The full $22.5 million of his salary is guaranteed whether the Dodgers activate him or dismiss him, giving them until January 6 to make a decision.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale The #Dodgers plan to release Trevor Bauer but have not announced a decision. The #Dodgers plan to release Trevor Bauer but have not announced a decision.

The Dodgers have stated that one of the factors limiting their recruitment of players this offseason is the uncertainty surrounding their financial obligations to Bauer. Before the judgment was made public, the team was not aware of any appeal decisions.

Sam Dyson, a free agent pitcher, received a full season and postseason suspension in 2021, which was the longest punishment among the 15 players ever reprimanded under the rules.

None of the players who were previously punished for breaking the rules appear to have appealed the punishment to an arbitrator. Since pitcher Jerry Mejia was given a lifetime ban in 2016 for a third violation of the drug agreement, Trevor Bauer's suspension was the longest for any MLB player.

