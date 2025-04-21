Triston McKenzie Landing Spots: 3 potential destinations for veteran starter after being DFA'd by the Cleveland Guardians

It has been a difficult year for 27-year-old pitcher Triston McKenzie. The long-time Cleveland Guardians starter has struggled mightily over the past three seasons, with the 2025 campaign becoming a complete disaster for the pitcher, leading to the team designating him for assignment on Monday.
Through 5.2 innings this year, Triston McKenzie has posted an 11.12 ERA after giving up 7 earned runs over that span. Now that McKenzie is no longer on the 40-man roster, the team will have 7 days to either trade the pitcher or place him on outright or unconditional release waivers.
This opens the door for clubs who believe that they can turn back the clock on McKenzie, who showed plenty of potential when he burst onto the scene for the Guardians. It would not be a surprise to see some movement in the coming days.
Here's a closer look at 3 potential landing spots for Triston McKenzie after being DFA'd
#1 - New York Yankees
Despite being one of the top teams in Major League Baseball, the New York Yankees still have a few question marks surrounding their rotation. After losing several pitchers to injuries, the Yankees could take a flier on McKenzie, who could be the ultimate low-risk, high-reward option if he benefits from the change of scenery.
#2 - Toronto Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays have been solid this season; however, taking a gamble on a player such as Triston McKenzie could be worthwhile for the club, not just for this season but potentially for the future as well. The majority of the team's current pitching rotation is 30 years old or above, which could make McKenzie an intriguing building block for Toronto.
With the recent cold stretch from Easton Lucas, as well as the injuries to the likes of Max Scherzer and Alek Manoah, McKenzie could be worth a flier for a Blue Jays squad looking to secure a postseason berth.
#3 - Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves are one of the best clubs in Major League Baseball when it comes to not only developing pitchers but revitalizing them. Look to Chris Sale as an example.
While McKenzie is not close to Sale's level, he was incredible in 2022, posting a 2.96 ERA with 190 strikeouts over 191.1 innings of work. If the Braves could unlock that side of him again, it would be a huge victory for the club.