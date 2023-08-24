Wander Franco's MLB career is currently in the balance. The shortstop is accused of having inappropriate relationships with minors and hasn't played since these allegations were revealed. He was accused of being with a 14-year-old girl from the Dominican Republic.

He was on the Restricted List while the league investigated these claims. It's lasted long enough that Franco has been put on Administrative Leave. That means for seven days, he's not with the team or a part of their roster. It can be extended as much as necessary.

An old post from the Tampa Bay Rays from earlier this month was the subject of brutal trolls by fans who called out the 2023 All-Star. Franco's career may be over, and online trolls have taken the opportunity to call him out brutally.

Fans ripped into Franco over the troubling allegations

Fans are very upset with Franco's alleged behavior. The Rays may not have to pay his contract if he is found guilty based on a morality clause.

What happened to Wander Franco?

There is a real possibility that Wander Franco does not play again. He is accused by women of having inappropriate relationships with minors. A source close to the investigation said there's a chance he doesn't return to baseball.

They are thoroughly investigating every single claim and working with attorneys in the Dominican Republic to get to the bottom of this. He has denied all claims and says people are just talking. If found guilty, he could face serious consequences as well as MLB expulsion.

If he's innocent, then he will likely return to the Rays, but his reputation has already been tarnished. This is a developing story.