"Trying to be like football now sorry not working" - MLB fans express disapproval as K-pop girl band Aespa perform at Dodgers vs. Padres clash

Many fans of Major League Baseball eagerly anticipated the two-game series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres in Seoul, South Korea. However, not all aspects of the occasion were well received. As the first game of the series came to an end, some concerns were raised outside of the baseball action.

Before the sold-out event at Gocheok Sky Dome, well-known K-pop group Aespa took to the playing surface ahead of the first MLB match on the Korean Peninsula. While Aespa is tremendously popular in their home country, their performance wasn't well-received on social media.

Despite their obvious bona fides, the elaborate pre-game show did little to inspire many who took to commenting on the MLB's Instagram post.

"Their music is awful... your cat could write better lyrics!" jibed one user.

"Why would anyone be entertained by lip-syncing k-pop groups? We wanna hear the sound of bats and baseballs!@ - quipped another.

"MLB is heading in the NFL direction," said one fan.

"Trying to be like football now sorry not working," opined another fan.

MLB fans had their say on the Seoul Series performance from KPop Group Aespa

The game itself was exciting, with the 2-2 deadlock between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres being broken late. After Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux drove in the go-ahead RBI, Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani drove in a pair of RBI singles to hand the Dodgers the 5-2 win. Despite it all, fans still seemed to think that the performance emulated the NFL, with its trademark in-game performances, a little too much.

Other comments included the following thoughts:

"Let's make baseball great again in our own country!"

"I nearly fell asleep before the game even started!"

"What a disaster, at least we got to see Ohtani when this was over"

"Just no."

Los Angeles Dodgers start historic season off on the right foot

By committing over one billion dollars this offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers have staked their claim as the MLB's most threatening lineup. After starting off their season with a victory, manager Dave Roberts told the press at his postgame conference:

"There's a lot more eyeballs on the Dodgers... It was a good ballgame, and I expect a lot more like this."

Convincing fans of the pre-game entertainment might not be easy, but it is likely that the Dodgers will not have to convince anyone of their superiority as the season gets underway.

