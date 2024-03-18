"Trying as much food as possible" - Dodgers' Will Smith & wife Cara dive into Seoul's Myeongdong night market for delectable Korean cuisine

The lamp-lit streets of Seoul is a world away from Will Smith's hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. As the Dodgers catcher discovered, so too is the food on offer in the South Korean capital.

Ahead of his team's overseas series, which will mark the first MLB games played on the Korean Peninsula, Smith took to some sightseeing in Seoul.

According to pictures posted by Will Smith's wife, Cara, the pair hit up Myeongdong night market in downtown Seoul with some Los Angeles Dodgers teammates. Per the images that were shared, tasting the local cuisine was a top priority. She captioned the photos:

"Myeongdong night market consisted of trying as much food as possible"

The Dodgers are set to take on the San Diego Padres on March 20 and 21 at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome, marking the opening games of the 2024 season. In a pre-series matchup against Team South Korea on Monday, Smith came up with an RBI double in the third inning.

"Will Smith puts the @Dodgers ahead ahead after this 2-run double!" - MLB

Smith has long been seen as an underrated force in the league, both offensively and defensively. Last season, the 28-year-old hit .261/.359/.438 with 19 home runs and 76 RBIs, winning the first All-Star designation of his career. A former 25-home run hitter, Smith will look to make a name for himself in his team's stacked iineup.

The 2024 MLB South Korean Series is part of a drive by league commissioner Rob Manfred to boost the sport's international popularity. After a resoundingly successful World Baseball Classic last March, several overseas series are slated for 2024. In April, the Astros will take on the Colorado Rockies in Mexico before the Phillies clash with the Mets in London this June.

Will Smith looks to shake off injury questions in 2024

After a strong start of his All-Star 2023 season, Smith hit just .244 after June 15, and dealt with lingering issues after breaking his rib. Last September, the catcher committed to a healthier version of himself going forward, telling the LA Times:

“There’s still some swing and miss, but the balls I have hit hard have been right at guys. We probably wouldn’t be having this conversation if some of those fall.”

Now ostensibly healthy, Smith is already showing obervers that he can be counted on to generate offense for his team. As the former first rounder enters a pivotal year, injuries may be the only hurdle standing in the way of a career season.

