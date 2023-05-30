Tuscaloosa Regional Baseball NCAA 2023: Teams, schedule, how to watch, and more

The 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament field was released on Monday and it also featured the Tuscaloosa Regional.

The four teams competing in the division are the Boston College Eagles, Troy Trojans, Nicholls Colonels, and the Alabama Crimson Tide, who are the No. 16 overall seed in the tournament.

The teams in the Alabama region will compete for the chance to move on to the super regionals.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tuscaloosa Regional Schedule for 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament and live stream details

Tuscaloosa Regional Baseball NCAA 2023

Here's a look at the schedule for the double-elimination format this weekend. Both games on Friday will be available live on ESPN+.

Friday, June 2

Game 1: Troy vs. Boston College; 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Game 2: Alabama vs. Nicholls State; 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Saturday, June 3

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday, June 4

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday, June 5

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

The premier college baseball tournament will serve fans with more action alongside the MLB.

To advance to the super regionals, a team will need a total of three wins in the double-elimination regionals. All games will take place at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Tickets for the games will be available for sale through Alabama Athletics on Tuesday, May 30 at 11 a.m. ET.

Each team's record ahead of Tuscaloosa Regional 2023 baseball

Here, we take a look at each of the four teams' record ahead of the tournament:

No.1 - Alabama

Overall Record: 40-19

Conference Record: 16-14

No.2 - Boston College

Overall Record: 35-18

Conference Record: 16-14

No. 3 - Troy

Overall Record: 39-20

Conference Record: 18-12

No. 4 - Nicholls State

Overall Record: 34-22

Conference Record: 15-9

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes