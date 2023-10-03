Twins drop $26,142,857 stars Byron Buxton and Joey Gallo ahead of Wild Card series vs Blue Jays

The Minnesota Twins have finalized their playoff roster and Joey Gallo and Byron Buxton, who combine to be worth over $25 million to the team, are not on it. Buxton's issues are not his playing form. He hasn't been great this year, but he is simply not healthy.

For Joey Gallo, his form is an issue. He started out the season hot, but has cooled way off and is not playing well. He had also been hurt, but many expected him to make a return to the lineup for the playoffs. That is not the case for him and Buxton, who will miss at least this series.

The Twins invested a lot in these two players who haven't been playing very well and haven't been healthy. Royce Lewis, who had been dealing with an injury, is healthy enough to make it onto the roster.

Twins leave Joey Gallo, Byron Buxton off postseason roster

The Minnesota Twins will welcome the Toronto Blue Jays to town starting today for the AL Wild Card Series. They will not have either Byron Buxton or Joey Gallo. Buxton has been a bright spot when healthy in the past, he's just dealing with a knee and hamstring issue.

Joey Gallo is off the roster

Gallo has struggled at times this year. He was on a one-year prove it deal, and he didn't really do that. He is also dealing with health issues, but he could have been on the roster if the team really wanted him.

They opted to go with Andrew Stevenson, and time will tell if that was the right choice. The team has a tall task in defeating the Blue Jays, who survived the AL East gauntlet.

Gallo had been a slightly above average hitter with a 104 wRC+ this season. He had produced 0.7 fWAR. For a one-year contract, that's fine. The Twins would like more production in the postseason.

If the Twins survive the Blue Jays, they will move on to the Divisional Series. If they do, then they might reevaluate both Gallo and Buxton. Buxton is struggling with more maladies right now. Hopefully, these two can rebound and help the team in the next round if they make it.