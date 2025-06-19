Twins vs. Reds: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks- June 19, 2025

The Minnesota Twins and Cincinnati Reds will wrap up a three-game series on Thursday afternoon at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. Minnesota is looking to get its first win of the series as Cincinnati has been playing great ball this week.
The Twins are now back under the .500 mark at 36-37 on the year, while the Reds have improved to 39-35 during this winning streak. Here is a look at the odds for the series finale and some predictions of what will occur.
Twins vs. Reds prediction
Chris Paddack is going to start for the Twins in this game, and he needs to get his season turned around. Paddack has gone just 2-6 with a 4.30 ERA so far this season, but he has the arsenal to shut down the Reds in this game.
Byron Buxton is leading the Twins with 13 home runs and 43 RBIs, but this team just hasn't been doing much at the plate. Minnesota needs the offense to get going if they are going to win the series finale.
Cincinnati will have Nick Martinez on the mound on Thursday afternoon, and he has gone 4-7 despite a 3.92 ERA this season. Martinez is trying to find more consistency, but this start should give him a chance at success.
Elly De La Cruz has been putting up big numbers for the Reds as he leads the team with 16 home runs and 50 RBIs. Cincinnati comes into this game with a ton of momentum, but expect Minnesota to find a way to win the series finale.
Prediction: Minnesota Twins 5, Cincinnati Reds 3
Twins vs. Reds odds
Money Line: Minnesota Twins -105, Cincinnati Reds -115
Run Spread: Twins -1.5 (+160), Reds +1.5 (-190)
Total Runs: Over 9.5 (EVEN), Under 9.5 (-120)
Twins vs. Reds injuries
Minnesota Twins injury report
- Ryan Jeffers (C): Day to day (Right hand contusion)
- Royce Lewis (3B): 15-Day IL (Left hamstring strain)
- Pablo Lopez (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right teres major strain)
- Zebby Matthews (RHP): TBD (Right shoulder strain)
- Luke Keaschall (2B): 60-Day IL (Right forearm fracture)
Cincinnati Reds injury report
- Graham Ashcraft (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right groin strain)
- Hunter Greene (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right groin strain)
- Austin Hays (OF/DH): 10-Day IL (Left foot contusion)
- Carson Spiers (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder impingement)
- Noelvi Marte (3B): 10-Day IL (Left oblique strain)
- Jeimer Candelario (3B): 10-Day IL (Lumbar spine strain)
- Tyler Callihan (LF/2B): 10-Day IL (Broken left forearm)
Twins vs. Reds picks
The Reds have been dominant in the first two games of the series, but it will be the Twins that find a way to end the series on top.
Money Line: Minnesota Twins -105
Run Spread: Twins -1.5 (+160)
Total Runs: Under 9.5 (-120)