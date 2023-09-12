In the late 2010s, the Jonas Brothers were one of the hottest names on Earth. The group, consisting of three brothers were nominated for the Best New Artist award in 2008, and had sold over 17 million records in their first five years together.

Formed in 2005, the trio split up in 2013, citing "creative differences". The news came as a potent shock to their legions of fans across the world. Many wondered if the Jonas Brothers were done forever.

Despite the supposed rift, the brothers reunited in 2019, much to the love of their fans. However, after a recent performance at Dodger Stadium, many are wondering if getting back together might have been a mistake after all.

"Playing at Dodger Stadium. Jealous?" - Los Angeles Dodgers

Although the Dodgers were playing an away series against the Washington Nationals at the time, the team posted an image of the event on X. The team posted an image of Nick, the youngest of the three, asking fans if they were "jealous", the responses were predictable.

Some fans made references to the former "Greats" who have played at the venue, and made rather unflattering comparisons to Jonas. The Jonas Brothers were promoting their latest record, called The Album, which was released this past January.

Others thought that the Los Angeles Dodgers had no business promoting the event, which had basically nothing to do with baseball. Regardless of what the online detractors might think, thousands of hyped fans still crowded into the bleachers.

During the show, Nick's older brother Joe made a public reference to his very recent split from Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. In an apparent jab at his ex-wife, the Jonas Brothers star claimed "“I just wanna say, look: If you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it" to the packed crowd. Many saw this as a slight to his former wife after a rather messy break-up.

Jonas Brothers are still one of the most polarizing groups around

For one reason or another, the Jonas Brothers always commanded as many haters as they did lovers. Regardless, the band is back together now, and their many fans appear to be loving it. Although many of the comments on X were undoubtedly hilarious, the group deserves credit where credit is due. However, if they decide to show up during the next Dodgers homestand against the San Diego Padres, things might get hot.