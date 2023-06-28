Tyler O’Neill Injury Update: Health status and recovery time for Cardinals slugger on IL

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O’Neill has been on the IL since early May. The slugger has been dealing with a lingering back injury that has halted all of his baseball activities.

O'Neill has now been cleared by doctors and is preparing to return to action soon. He has been running, hitting and throwing with no problems. The organization is ready to ramp up his work, and get him back in the lineup as soon as possible.

John Denton @JohnDenton555 #STLCards OF Tyler O'Neill (back) is running, hitting and fielding and that work will be ramped up this week. He hopes to be ready for a Minor League rehab assignment next week.

Given Tyler O’Neill doesn't have any setbacks, the Cardinals could see him back in the lineup before the All-Star break. That would be huge for the team that finds themselves last in the National League Central.

In six seasons with the Cardinals, O'Neill has compiled a .250 batting average with 71 home runs and 36 stolen bases. While he is not a star-studded name that smacks home runs left and right, he brings a ton of value to the lineup.

Tyler O’Neill could be an interesting name in trade discussions

With the trade deadline approaching, many insiders have pegged Tyler O’Neill as a player fans should pay attention to. The St. Louis Cardinals have multiple outfielders in their organization they can rely on like Jordan Walker, Dylan Carlson, and Tommy Edman.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Jordan Walker ties the game and extends his hit streak to 15 games! Jordan Walker ties the game and extends his hit streak to 15 games! https://t.co/wNykV9dNtf

One team that has been rumored to be interested in O'Neill are the New York Yankees. The Bronx Bombers think that he would fit in nicely next to Harrison Bader and superstar Aaron Judge, who is recovering from a torn ligament.

The Cardinals have struggled with pitching this season, and could use some reinforcements. New York has Luis Severino who is working on a one-year deal. While Severino would be a rental, he would make the starting rotation much better.

