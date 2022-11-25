Former Cincinnati Reds owner Marge Schott was suspended from MLB by a unanimous 10-0 vote by MLB’s Executive Council in 1993 for using language that was racially and ethically offensive.

Schott's racial slurs particularly targeted African Americans, Jews, and Japanese people, causing a furor in America. She faced a one-year ban and was fined $25,000 for her behavior.

Former Reds marketing director Charles Levy accused Schott of referring to then-Reds outfielders Eric Davis and Dave Parker as "million-dollar niggers."

Former Oakland Athletics executive assistant Sharon Jones revealed another one of Schott’s racial tirades during an interview with The New York Times. She quoted her, saying:

"I would never hire another nigger. I'd rather have a trained monkey working for me than a nigger."

"We find, based on considerable evidence, that Mrs. Schott's practice of using language that is racially and ethnically offensive has brought substantial disrepute and embarrassment to the game and it is not in the best interest of baseball," said Bud Selig, chairman of Major League Baseball's Executive Council.

Schott was also directed by the Executive Council to undergo multicultural training programs.

Schott wasn’t present at the meeting, with her attorney, Robert Bennett, representing her. He remarked that the suspension was unwarranted and that Schott felt like she was being singled out:

"She is very upset and she's very depressed. I don't mean that in a clinical sort of way. She feels she's been singled out. I don't think she should have been suspended," Bennett said.

Marge Schott made statements in support of Adolf Hitler

Marge Schott infamously praised Adolf Hitler and supported his German domestic policies in a 1996 ESPN interview.

She was also accused of keeping a Nazi swastika armband at her home, according to Charles Levy.

