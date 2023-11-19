Vanessa Hudgens flexes cognac brown Michael Kors, calls it 'butterscotch babe'

Since breaking onto the scene over two decades ago, singer and actress Vanessa Hudgens has commanded the sort of celebrity interest befitting of an A-list celebrity.

As such, the 34-year old always has a magnifying glass on her various social media feeds. Recently, Hudgens posted an image on her Instagram account that proves her to be as glamorous as ever.

The post included Hudgens wearing an exclusive autumn jacket from Michael Kors. With a retail price of several hundred dollars, Hudgens is showing her legions of fans that she is still very much "on the scene".

After making her acting debut in theatre at the age of 10, Vanessa Hudgens got her first big acting break in 2006, when she was cast in a leading role in High School Musical. Starring as Gabriella Montez, a leading role in the film oriented for young adult audiences, Hudgens soon gained international recognition on account of the role.

In 2021, Hudgens confirmed on Instagram that she was in a relationship with Cole Tucker, a shortstop in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. In late 2022, Hudgens announced that she and Tucker were engaged, with a wedding to follow in 2024.

"Baby V is getting married. Take a look inside Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's engagement party." E! News

Since the culmination of the HIgh School Musical series, Hudgens has used her success as a springboard for other projects. The California-born Hudgens was cast in the Netflix series Army of the Dead: Las Vegas, as well as Hamish Linklater's new movie Downtown Owl. Moreover, the star has committed to playing a leading role in Big Rig, a trucker drama that began principal photography in 2022.

Despite Vanessa Hudgens' overwhelming success, things have not been so easy for her fiancee. After being released by the Pirates, Tucker spent the 2023 season playing for the Albequerque Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate for the Colorado Rockies. The 27-year old hit .311/.420/.460 in 58 games this year.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker still have long careers ahead

Hudgens and Tucker may not have obtained the level of stardom that other couples like Justin Verlander and Kate Upton has attained, but they are well on track. After gaining widespread attention for one of the most beloved teen movie series ever, Hudgens is showing no signs of slowing down. Fans will undoubtedly be following Hudgens and Tucker as the high-profile couple move to the next stage of their respective careers.

