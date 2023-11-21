Vanessa Hudgens joins forces with Grammy-winning Calmatic for exciting BetMGM Casino campaign crafted by 72andSunny

Actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens collaborated with a leading iGaming and sports betting organization, BetMGM, for its most recent online casino campaign, “Library of Games.” The commercial was directed by none other than Grammy Award-winner Calmatic.

The campaign premiered on Monday, Nov. 20. It is a 30-second fresh spot featuring Vanessa Hudgens in an iGame library, and it comes to life using the BetMGM app on her smartphone.

Basically, the library serves as an animated portal through which Hudgens takes the viewers to multiple rooms, one to the other, inspired by BetMGM Casino games. Every casino room had more unique features than the last one. The spot purposely declared BetMGM as the “King of Casinos,” showcasing that they are the top leaders in the gaming sector.

Vanessa Hudgens and filmmaker Calmatic worked together to create an outstanding commercial. BetMGM was brought to life by the duo, demonstrating that it is more than just a sports betting company.

Despite the fact that both are well-known for their work, this was an exciting collaboration that will capture the attention of both existing and new audiences.

72andSunny's creative director Geno Burmester unveils the vision behind the 'Library of Games'

Creative Director of 72andSunny Geno Burmester explained the goal behind introducing the “Library of Games."

“The iGaming sector is super competitive, and the BetMGM library of games stands out with an amazing gaming collection that none of the competitors ever offer. We aimed to bring this unique aspect of BetMGM in a spectacular way," Burmester said.

"Calmatic was the perfect choice to partner with. He brought a fresh essence to every scene, turning our concept of “ library of games” to a larger-than-life world anyone would want to be into."

GRAMMY Award-winner Calmatic is famous for his work on record-breaking Old Town Road by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Vanessa Hudgens as Celebrity Brand Ambassador of BetMGM

Earlier in 2022, Vanessa Hudgens became a celebrity brand ambassador for BetMGM. As a part of her partnership deal, the actress participates in various campaigns and collaborations for the iGaming organization. Additionally, she worked with BetMGM on social media activities and creative content to promote its casino and iGaming platforms.

Overall, BetMGM is in 26 places and has apps for sports betting on phones and computers.

