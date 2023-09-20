Vanessa Hudgens, who is married to Cole Tucker, once revealed what it was like working with Andrew Garfield. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor was nominated for his second Best Actor Oscar for his performance in Tick, Tick... Boom! which starred Hudgens.

The High School Musical actress shared her thoughts on collaborating with the star of 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and so many other big films. She shared what it was like seeing the story that Garfield was telling unfold:

"Jonathan’s story. Most people know him from Rent but he had an entire life before that and was constantly working and doing the work. So, it’s just really cool to pull back the curtain and give a real, authentic look at what it means to be an artist."

The story is that of Jonathan Larsen, the architect of the famous musical Rent. That is his biggest claim to fame and the reason his name is remembered today, but there was, as the wife of the Pittsburgh Pirates' star mentioned, an entire life before.

Vanessa Hudgens loved seeing Andrew Garfield work on movie

The movie was the product of a fervent journey to create something meaningful before Larsen aged out of his creativity. Faced with turning 30 and having nothing to show for it, he was desperate to break through. He did so and turned into one of the most renowned musical writers in modern history.

Andrew Garfield and Vanessa Hudgens in Tick, Tick... Boom!

Vanessa Hudgens, and her other co-stars, got to see Andrew Garfield truly bring that to life. He was nominated for Best Actor, an award he narrowly lost to Will Smith. Many believe the former Spider-Man actor should have won.

It's the second time Garfield has come up short in a bid for the prestigious award. His work on Hacksaw Ridge in 2-16 saw him nominated for the same one, but he also fell short there. He was beaten out by Casey Affleck for Manchester by the Sea.