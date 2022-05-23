Video: New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux throws the ceremonial first pitch at New York Yankees game

The New York Yankees welcomed New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux to Yankee Stadium to throw out the first pitch on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox.

The Yankees, who have a record of 29-12, are still the best team in baseball. They currently sit first in their division, a full five games ahead of the second-placed team, the Tampa Bay Rays. The team demonstrated some solidarity with a fellow New York City area sports club when they welcomed a player from the New York Giants of the National Football League to come and throw out the ceremonial first pitch

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux throws out first pitch at Yankee Stadium

The NFL season will resume on September 8. As we are currently in the football offseason, players like Thibodeaux have plenty of time to participate in activities like throwing out the ceremonial first pitch for the Yankees.

Giants Daily @NYGDaily



’s drip game is strong. Kayvon Thibodeaux threw out the first pitch at the Yankees game today. @kayvont ’s drip game is strong. Kayvon Thibodeaux threw out the first pitch at the Yankees game today. @kayvont’s drip game is strong. https://t.co/2nOhWWD2y2

"Kayvon Thibodeaux threw out the first pitch at the Yankees game today. @kayvont's drip game is strong." - @ Giants Daily

The Giants finished in last place in the National Football Conference East with a record of 4-13 last season. Thibodeaux, who is only 21 years old, was drafted by the team last season. At 6'4 and 255 lbs, his broad frame fits the bill of what a regular NFL outside linebacker looks like. The Giants are hoping that his presence on the team this year will help them win more games.

"@kayvont throws out the first pitch at tonight’s @yankees game!" - @ New York Giants

Thibodeaux, a native of Los Angeles, California, was able to make this pitch reach home plate after squaring up in a rather professional-looking stance. This comes after popular EDM DJ Steve Aoki completely botched his own ceremonial first pitch for the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park just a few weeks ago.

Although Kayvon has a bright future ahead in his own sport, unfortunately for the Yankees, they ended up losing the game by a score of 5-0 thanks to a home run by White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson. The Bombers will welcome the Baltimore Orioles to Yankee Stadium this week where they will be hoping to maintain their firm grip on the top spot in the American League East.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt