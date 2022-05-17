Watch: Steve Aoki throws a hilarious first pitch into the stands in Houston Astros vs Boston Red Sox game

Popular DJ Steve Aoki tried his hand on the pitching mound and has not heard the end of it from baseball fans on social media. Aoki is a 44-year old Miami area native who has released six studio albums, five extended plays, and over 100 singles. Aoki was selected to throw out the first pitch on Monday at Fenway Park before the Boston Red Sox were set to take on the Houston Astros.

Speaking of first pitches, there are some really bad ones. Kesha, 50 Cent, and Floyd Mayweather have all struggled to come anywhere near the plate. After seeing Aoki's though, we may have a new all-time worst first pitch.

DJ Steve Aoki may hold new record for the worst ceremonial first pitch in baseball history

Steve Aoki is no stranger to the game of baseball. During the 2021 All-Star break, Aoki took to the field as a player in the MLB celebrity softball game. Aoki finished with an RBI single and a run scored in the game while wearing a Dodgers jersey.

Steve Aoki @steveaoki Nailed a first base hit and got a run in the @AllStarGame #MLB celebrity softball game. Tried to hit it out of the park for #Shohei but at least scored a point for my team! @Dodgers sign me up next year! Nailed a first base hit and got a run in the @AllStarGame #MLB celebrity softball game. Tried to hit it out of the park for #Shohei but at least scored a point for my team! @Dodgers sign me up next year! https://t.co/ygnETp2AUm

"Nailed a first base hit and got a run in the @AllStarGame #MLB celebrity softball game. Tried to hit it out of the park for #Shohei but at least scored a point for my team! @Dodgers sign me up next year" - @ Steve Aoki

Thankfully, Aoki did not play pitcher in the game, as his skills do not look up to scratch. Aoki sent his ceremonial pitch several feet over the catcher before Monday's game. The pitch was so high that it cleared the netting behind home plate and tumbled into the crowd behind.

Social media exploded with mirth upon the pitch and it drew a lot of light-hearted criticism from fans.

Aoki was light-hearted about the ordeal himself. He joked that he should stay at the turntable and not the pitching mound. The Boston Red Sox would go on to win the game by a score of 6-3 over the Houston Astros.

RunYourPool @RunYourPool_ Steve Aoki with an all-time bad first pitch Steve Aoki with an all-time bad first pitch https://t.co/DcdWheNOph

"Steve Aoki with an all-time bad first pitch" - @ Run Your Pool

It was a big win as the last placed Red Sox were expected to lose against the Astros, who were first in the American League West coming into the game. Perhaps Aoki will be invited back as he may be seen as a good luck charm by fans at Fenway Park. He at least provided some much needed comic relief.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt