Video: Shohei Ohtani puts on a clinic, earns career-high 13 strikeouts as Los Angeles Angels roll over Kansas City Royals

Shohei Ohtani is back to his true form. For much of last month, the Los Angeles Angels struggled through terse times. Many were wondering if Ohtani would even be with the team for much longer. Rumors were swirling that the young Japanese phenomenon may be looking to take his skills to another MLB market.

The Los Angeles Angels are still in third place in their division. With a record of 34-38, now 11 games behind the Houston Astros, time is running out. However, Ohtani's masterful appearance on the mound last night reminded Angels fans that they still have some of the best talent in the world.

Shohei Ohtani gets a career-high 13 strikeouts as Royals' heads are left shaking

The Angels are playing host to the Kansas City Royals for a four-game set this week. Shohei Ohtani stepped up with a pair of clutch three-run home runs on Tuesday's game only to have the game snatched away in extra innings.

Shohei Ohtani started on the mound on Wednesday and was sure to bring the heat. He recently went through one of the toughest stints of this career in the batters box. However, Ohtani was riding a two-game win streak in which he had only allowed one earned run over the past two games.

From the beginning, Ohtani was firing on all cylinders. His first strikeout came against Bobby Witt Jr. of the Royals in the first inning, and he did not look back.

MLB @MLB A career-high 8 RBI last night and a career-high 13 Ks tonight.



Unbelievable, Shohei Ohtani. A career-high 8 RBI last night and a career-high 13 Ks tonight. Unbelievable, Shohei Ohtani. https://t.co/xqgwHugbaZ

"A career-high 8 RBI last night and a career-high 13 Ks tonight. Unbelievable" - MLB

Shohei Ohtani threw eight innings of shutout baseball, striking out 13 and allowing only a pair of hits and a walk. His last K of the night that came against Emmanuel Rivera was his 90th strikeout of the season. As his 13th strikeout of the night, he set a career high for himself.

"Dominant" - Los Angeles Angels

With an ERA of 3.33 over the past 14 days, the Los Angeles Angels have greatly improved metrics in this area since their losing streak. The Angels are currently sixth in the MLB in lowest ERA and have shut out their opponents in three of their last five games. Ohtani and the Angels will play the final game of the series against the Royals on Thursday before welcoming the Seattle Mariners this weekend.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far