Vinnie Pasquantino Injury Update: Health status and expected recovery timeline for Royals star

The Kansas City Royals' difficult season suffered yet another blow as the team will be without Vinnie Pasquantino for the remainder of the season. The 25-year-old was originally placed on the 10-day IL with right shoulder discomfort on Friday, June 9, however, following further examination, the news is much more severe than originally thought.

Vinnie Pasquantino's discomfort came from a torn labrum in his right shoulder. Unfortunately for both the first baseman and the Kansas City Royals, Pasquantino will require season-ending surgery to repair the damage. His inevitable placement on the 60-day IL will open a spot on the 40-man roster.

Bally Sports Kansas City @BallySportsKC Vinnie Pasquantino: "I want to be a part of a solution for this team. You never want to be a problem, and me being off the field feels like a problem for me. Gotta go get this fixed and then come back in '24, healthy as ever." #Royals Vinnie Pasquantino: "I want to be a part of a solution for this team. You never want to be a problem, and me being off the field feels like a problem for me. Gotta go get this fixed and then come back in '24, healthy as ever." #Royals https://t.co/sLCJ3tjbhf

It's a disappointing conclusion to the 2023 campaign for Pasquantino, who was on pace to set new career highs in every category. Through 61 games this season, the Kansas City Royals first baseman produced a .247 batting average with 9 home runs, 26 RBIs, and a stolen base.

While the injury to Pasquantino is not only a blow to the Royals' already difficult season but also hurts the development of the slugger at the MLB. The first baseman will be 26 years old by the time he returns to an MLB diamond, yet he will only have played 133 games. The date for his surgery has yet to be established, however, he is expected to have fully recovered by spring training.

Joel Goldberg @goldbergkc Royals expect Vinnie Pasquantino to be fully ready for spring training. Surgery date not set yet. Nick Pratto will get the bulk of time at 1B. Matt Quatraro said Matt Duffy gives them coverage & he called Salvy Perez a secret weapon. Salvy was taking balls at 1st today. Royals expect Vinnie Pasquantino to be fully ready for spring training. Surgery date not set yet. Nick Pratto will get the bulk of time at 1B. Matt Quatraro said Matt Duffy gives them coverage & he called Salvy Perez a secret weapon. Salvy was taking balls at 1st today. https://t.co/TBZCZD1tX6

Nick Pratto is expected to serve as the primary replacement for the injured star. Matt Duffy and potentially Salvador Perez could also see time at first base.

Vinnie Pasquantino's injury is just another knock against the Kansas City Royals' dreadful season

Entering the 2023 season, it was expected to be a difficult season for the Kansas City Royals, who are in a transition period. While it was likely to be a poor season, some within the organization may not have seen just how badly things have gone.

Kansas City currently holds the worst record in the MLB, sitting with a dismal 18-50 record. Thanks to a recent stretch of success by the Oakland Athletics, the Royals have fallen into last place. Only Oakland and Kansas City have less than 20 wins so far this season.

