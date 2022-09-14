"Vladdy has been unwatchable" "Kinda insane that it’s Vladdy costing the Blue Jays games" - Toronto Blue Jays fans frustrated with superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s long-lasting slump

Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been struggling in recent weeks, and fans are getting fed up. The Blue Jays need every win they can get in the final month of the season to hold onto their Wild Card playoff spot. When wins are more valuable than ever, Guerrero Jr. has not been the star they need him to be.
With the Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners now equaling them in wins, their spot is not guaranteed. The difference between being the number one and number three Wild Card team could be critical. If Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (lovingly referred to as Vladdy) can't step up his game, the Toronto Blue Jays have little chance of winning a championship.
Blue Jays fans have been very cognizant of Vladdy's struggles at the plate as of late.
Vladdy is not a player that the Blue Jays can afford to have fall apart this late in the season.
Bo Bichette has stepped up in a big way offensively for the Blue Jays in recent weeks. His improved play came at the perfect time to cover for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s shortcomings.
Vladdy has carried his team to many victories, but not during this slump. He is not a player that fans thought they would have to be concerned about.
After leading the MLB in home runs in 2021, it is disappointing that he is nowhere near the top of the leaderboard in 2022.
Concerns about this slump carrying on into October are at the forefront of Toronto Blue Jays fans' minds.
Vladmir Guerrero Jr. needs to find a way to battle out of this slump and fast. If he cannot, this will be yet another season that ends with a loss. The American League East has been a gauntlet this season. It would be a shame if their strong regular season ends in a disappointing playoffs.
Right now, Bo Bichette is a better player than Vladimir Guerrero Jr. If somebody had told you that two months ago, you would look at them like they are crazy.
Vladdy is running out of time to bust out of this slump before playoff games begin.
The Toronto Blue Jays desperately need Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to elevate his game
The Toronto Blue Jays are almost certainly going to make the playoffs, barring a massive collapse. Without Vladdy playing at his best, they are still a strong team, but with him, they are World Series contenders.
If Vladimir Guerrero Jr. cannot elevate his game soon, the Blue Jays will face yet another early elimination from the postseason.