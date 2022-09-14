"Vladdy has been unwatchable" "Kinda insane that it’s Vladdy costing the Blue Jays games" - Toronto Blue Jays fans frustrated with superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s long-lasting slump

Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been struggling in recent weeks, and fans are getting fed up. The Blue Jays need every win they can get in the final month of the season to hold onto their Wild Card playoff spot. When wins are more valuable than ever, Guerrero Jr. has not been the star they need him to be.

With the Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners now equaling them in wins, their spot is not guaranteed. The difference between being the number one and number three Wild Card team could be critical. If Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (lovingly referred to as Vladdy) can't step up his game, the Toronto Blue Jays have little chance of winning a championship.

Blue Jays fans have been very cognizant of Vladdy's struggles at the plate as of late.

Josh Goldberg @JGoldberg12 Vladdy has 1 HR in his last 22 games



Springer has 1 HR in his last 27 games



Would be awfully helpful if one or both rediscovered their power in this stretch run! Vladdy has 1 HR in his last 22 games Springer has 1 HR in his last 27 gamesWould be awfully helpful if one or both rediscovered their power in this stretch run!

Vladdy is not a player that the Blue Jays can afford to have fall apart this late in the season.

Depressed Blue Jays Fan @Mini_JamalAdams Vladdy has been unwatchable. $400 million my ass Vladdy has been unwatchable. $400 million my ass

Bo Bichette has stepped up in a big way offensively for the Blue Jays in recent weeks. His improved play came at the perfect time to cover for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s shortcomings.

Depressed Mariners Fan @IISwitchII Bo Bichette can’t do everything for the Blue Jays, they really need Vladdy to figure it out. He’s looked awful lately. Bo Bichette can’t do everything for the Blue Jays, they really need Vladdy to figure it out. He’s looked awful lately.

Vladdy has carried his team to many victories, but not during this slump. He is not a player that fans thought they would have to be concerned about.

Steven Kent @stevenkent99 Kinda insane that it’s Vladdy costing the blue jays games rn, who would of thought #bluejays Kinda insane that it’s Vladdy costing the blue jays games rn, who would of thought #bluejays

After leading the MLB in home runs in 2021, it is disappointing that he is nowhere near the top of the leaderboard in 2022.

BluTEK 🔥 Dubas 🔥 Keefe 🔥 @Raekownz If Vladdy can't hit 30 home runs, that's an epic failure. If Vladdy can't hit 30 home runs, that's an epic failure.

Concerns about this slump carrying on into October are at the forefront of Toronto Blue Jays fans' minds.

Adam @aharty0916 If Vladimir Guerrero Jr doesn't stop hurting this #BlueJays team more than helping it, as he's been doing for weeks, the Jays have no shot in the playoffs. Bo can't do it all by himself. If Vladimir Guerrero Jr doesn't stop hurting this #BlueJays team more than helping it, as he's been doing for weeks, the Jays have no shot in the playoffs. Bo can't do it all by himself.

Vladmir Guerrero Jr. needs to find a way to battle out of this slump and fast. If he cannot, this will be yet another season that ends with a loss. The American League East has been a gauntlet this season. It would be a shame if their strong regular season ends in a disappointing playoffs.

Jerico TBJ 79-62 @Jerrriico I don’t know what sport Vladdy is playing rn I don’t know what sport Vladdy is playing rn

kkathypom54 @kathypom54 Would rather see JBJ tonight than Hernandez. Dont know what to say about Vlady. Not clutch at all, but then few of them are. If Schneider insists that Vlady hit 2nd it's time for a sit down.Has gotten hits but no RBI'S. The guys with the big contracts are RBI men. #bluejays Would rather see JBJ tonight than Hernandez. Dont know what to say about Vlady. Not clutch at all, but then few of them are. If Schneider insists that Vlady hit 2nd it's time for a sit down.Has gotten hits but no RBI'S. The guys with the big contracts are RBI men.#bluejays

Hockey Is All (79-83) @Hockey_Is_All Vladimir Guerrero jr. needs to step it up, he's been terrible Vladimir Guerrero jr. needs to step it up, he's been terrible

Right now, Bo Bichette is a better player than Vladimir Guerrero Jr. If somebody had told you that two months ago, you would look at them like they are crazy.

Zander Sehkri @Zehkri Vladdy’s such a disappointment in clutch situations. Especially when you see Bo battling. #BlueJays Vladdy’s such a disappointment in clutch situations. Especially when you see Bo battling. #BlueJays

Vladdy is running out of time to bust out of this slump before playoff games begin.

The Toronto Blue Jays desperately need Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to elevate his game

The Toronto Blue Jays are almost certainly going to make the playoffs, barring a massive collapse. Without Vladdy playing at his best, they are still a strong team, but with him, they are World Series contenders.

If Vladimir Guerrero Jr. cannot elevate his game soon, the Blue Jays will face yet another early elimination from the postseason.

