Vladimir Guerrero Jr. dons enormous 'Big W' diamond ring that shines as bright as his heavy-hitting prowess

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. carries swag with him on the field, hitting dingers with ease. Moreover, off the field, he seems to love wearing customized jewelry.

Recently, Guerrero Jr. donned a customized 'Big W' diamond-studded ring through Big Mike Jeweler, who posted the shining jewelry on Instagram.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Many big league players flaunt their jewelry during MLB games. For Guerrero Jr., this jewelry would complement his hitting and gather 'big wins' for the Blue Jays in the coming season.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gives back to his community

The slugger's philanthropic activities off the field recently became a source of happiness for kids. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., with the help of his foundation, VG27, organized a toy drive for children at a charity event.

He shared glimpses of excitement among children while receiving the gifts on Instagram.

Even last season, Guerrero arranged a toy drive, bringing toys to over 500 children in Don Gregorio and its surrounding villages to ensure every child in these communities received holiday gifts.

Talking about organizing such events, the All-Star hitter mentioned that it's satisfying to gift children who can't afford to enjoy holidays.

“It’s very emotional for me. I feel very grateful to do this, and I learned that from my dad,” Guerrero said. “Since I’ve been a kid, he would do that all the time to help kids, help other people, help the community. I want to follow in his footsteps."

"There is nothing more satisfying than, every 24th of December, to give something to kids who don’t have anything. When we give something to a kid, it’s a feeling that I cannot describe.” [via MLB.com]

The Guerrero family continues the tradition of giving back to its communities and working towards empowering children.

The VG27 Foundation is also concerned with the health of its community, as it routinely brings healthcare professionals from Santo Domingo to its birthplace to provide free vaccinations, prescriptions, and treatment for any problems.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.