Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Landing Spots: 3 potential destinations for Blue Jays slugger amid New York Yankees speculation

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been the talk of Major League Baseball after the first baseman and the Toronto Blue Jays were unable to come to an agreement on a long-term extension. The 25-year-old was one of the best hitters in baseball last season and is slated to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year.

Ad

Both the Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. himself have expressed interest in continuing their relationship, however, the club will now likely need to fend off other clubs looking to acquire his services. There is a chance that if the Blue Jays' season does not go as planned, they could look to trade Vladdy instead of risk losing him for nothing.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Whether the Blue Jays opt to trade Guerrero Jr. or take him to unrestricted free agency, the four-time All-Star will undoubtedly have teams lining up with their best offers.

Here's a closer look at 3 potential landing spots for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. if he hits free agency

New York Yankees

The New York Yankees have already been speculated as a major contender to try and land Vladdy if he hits the open market. The Bronx Bombers are an ideal landing spot for the young first baseman for a number of reasons, including the superstar reportedly already showing interest by liking a photo of him in an Yankees jersey.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Not only will veteran Paul Goldschmidt's contract with the Yankees be expired at the same time as Vladdy's but he will also be paired with Aaron Judge, which could give him an opportunity to win. The combination of Judge and Guerrero Jr. could be a force to be reckoned with and something that could sway the first baseman in the Yankees' direction.

Boston Red Sox

Another team that could look into Guerrero Jr. could be the Boston Red Sox. While the club is already loaded with talented infielders, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would arguably be the best of the bunch. The team could look to move one of their current stars to help facilitate the move, however, the team's front office might do whatever they had to to bring him into the fold.

Ad

New York Mets

A potential move of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to the New York Mets might fully depend on Pete Alonso. The hard-hitting first baseman has a player option for next season and if he decides to test the free agent market yet again, it could open the door for Vladdy to make the high profile move.

Expand Tweet

Mets owner Steve Cohen has not been opposed to spending money in order to secure superstar talent and Vladdy could follow the same path as Juan Soto did this offseason. A trio of Soto, Guerrero Jr. and Francisco Lindor could be unstoppable.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback